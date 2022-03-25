wrestling / News

Wrestling Open Results 3.24.22: SUP Bonestorm Title Match, More

March 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beyond Wrestling Wrestling Open Image Credit: Beyond Wrestling

Beyond Wrestling’s latest episode of Wrestling Open saw the SUP Bonestorm Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results from Thursday’s show, which aired on IWTV, below per Fightful:

* Encore def. Antonio Zambrano
* The Mane Event def. Team H2O
* Love Doug def. Shazza McKenzie

* Tyree Taylor def. Brother Greatness

* Waves And Curls def. The Stetson Ranch

* Ichiban def. Ryan Clancy
* Ray Jaz def. Dustin Waller
* SUP Bonestorm Title Match: Alec Price def. Nolo Kitano
* Gauntlet Match: Brick And Mortar def. Bobby Orlando
* Kylon King def. Marcus Mathers

* Channing Thomas def. Teddy Goodz

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Beyond Wrestling, Wrestling Open, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading