Wrestling Open Results 3.24.22: SUP Bonestorm Title Match, More
Beyond Wrestling’s latest episode of Wrestling Open saw the SUP Bonestorm Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results from Thursday’s show, which aired on IWTV, below per Fightful:
* Encore def. Antonio Zambrano
* The Mane Event def. Team H2O
* Love Doug def. Shazza McKenzie
Shazza counters and hit's a fisherman's suplex on Love, Doug @Shazza_McKenzie #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/Q1R4XkhUNu
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 25, 2022
* Tyree Taylor def. Brother Greatness
someone pray for Brother Greatness cause Taylor just destroyed him @T_Taylor347 @bgreatness2012 #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/AlJSSJhamU
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 25, 2022
* Waves And Curls def. The Stetson Ranch
A little Poetry in Motion! 🤠#WrestlingOpen @WavesandCurlstt
➡️ : @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbqet pic.twitter.com/WhL6NJwMtH
— ✨ 𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦 ✨ (@TheKamDreesen) March 25, 2022
* Ichiban def. Ryan Clancy
* Ray Jaz def. Dustin Waller
* SUP Bonestorm Title Match: Alec Price def. Nolo Kitano
* Gauntlet Match: Brick And Mortar def. Bobby Orlando
* Kylon King def. Marcus Mathers
kick followed by a Bozo Buster from Mathers @MarcusMathers1 #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/m9DnOWXKoC
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 25, 2022
* Channing Thomas def. Teddy Goodz
