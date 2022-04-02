wrestling / News
Wrestling Open Results 3.31.22: Tracy Williams vs. Ichiban, More
Beyond Wrestling’s latest episode of Wrestling Open saw Tracy Williams, Rex Lawless, and more in action. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Indigo & Jhonny Santos def. Anastasia Morningstar & Perfect Perkins
* The Haven def. Members Only
* Armani Kayos def. Randy Rivera
* Rex Lawless def. Michael Mistretta
* The Stetston Ranch def. The Wild Dogs
* Pedro Dones def. 50 Cal
* Tony Vincita def. Brian Burgandy
* Dustin Waller def. BRG
* Ichiban def. Tracy Williams
* JP Grayson vs. Tommy Grayson went to a no contest
* Ray Jaz def. Encore
