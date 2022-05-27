wrestling / News

Wrestling Open Results 5.26.22: Submission Match In Main Event, More

May 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beyond Wrestling Wrestling Open Image Credit: Beyond Wrestling

The latest episode of Wrestling Open aired on Thursday with a submission match in the main event and more. You can see the full results below for the episode, per Fightful:

* Spotlight Match: The Haven def. The Church of Greatness
* Eliminator Cup Preview: Brick City Boyz (Victor Chase & JCruz) def. Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan)
* WWR+ Showcase: Clara Carreras def. Paris Van Dale
* Rip Bison def. Dante Drago

* Jhonny Santos def. CPA
* Ray Jaz def. Dezmond Cole
* Rex Lawless def. Derek Neal

* Locked & Loaded def. Even Stevens
* The Cowboy Ones (Ichiban, Kylon King & 1 Called Manders) def. The Stetson Ranch (Steven Stetson & BRG) & Danny Miles
* Deathmatch: Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) def. Sigma
* Teddy Goodz & Little Mean Kathleen def. Pedro Dones & Delmi Exo
* Submission Match: Alec Price def. Brad Hollister

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wrestling Open, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading