wrestling / News
Wrestling Open Results 5.26.22: Submission Match In Main Event, More
The latest episode of Wrestling Open aired on Thursday with a submission match in the main event and more. You can see the full results below for the episode, per Fightful:
* Spotlight Match: The Haven def. The Church of Greatness
* Eliminator Cup Preview: Brick City Boyz (Victor Chase & JCruz) def. Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan)
* WWR+ Showcase: Clara Carreras def. Paris Van Dale
* Rip Bison def. Dante Drago
Burning Hammer gets the win for Rip Byson over Dante Drago! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/AjpSBJ69Ai
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 27, 2022
* Jhonny Santos def. CPA
* Ray Jaz def. Dezmond Cole
* Rex Lawless def. Derek Neal
Lariat from Derek Neal! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/chARcRQCGp
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 27, 2022
Huge Fallaway Slam from Rex Lawless! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/8x2sstJQy7
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 27, 2022
* Locked & Loaded def. Even Stevens
* The Cowboy Ones (Ichiban, Kylon King & 1 Called Manders) def. The Stetson Ranch (Steven Stetson & BRG) & Danny Miles
* Deathmatch: Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) def. Sigma
* Teddy Goodz & Little Mean Kathleen def. Pedro Dones & Delmi Exo
* Submission Match: Alec Price def. Brad Hollister
DVD through a door from Alec! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/lS9fmaylq9
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 27, 2022
Never a dull moment at @WrestlingOpen @ThePrizeCityOG @BigBaconBrad @indiewrestling #wrestlingopen #iwtv pic.twitter.com/ysB7RRrQbf
— Abbey George (@AbbeyGeorge17) May 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jake Paul’s Boxing Promotion Reportedly Seeking Ex-WWE Star For Fight
- Cody Rhodes Explains That Stories That He Left AEW Over Money & Creative Issues Are ‘Misguided’
- WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Moving Out of Allegiant Stadium to MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Jim Ross On How Jake Roberts vs. Hulk Hogan Feud Could’ve Played Out In WWE, Randy Savage Snake Bite Angle