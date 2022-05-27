Wrestling Open Results 5.26.22: Submission Match In Main Event, More

May 26, 2022 | Posted by

The latest episode of Wrestling Open aired on Thursday with a submission match in the main event and more. You can see the full results below for the episode, per Fightful:

* Spotlight Match: The Haven def. The Church of Greatness

* Eliminator Cup Preview: Brick City Boyz (Victor Chase & JCruz) def. Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan)

* WWR+ Showcase: Clara Carreras def. Paris Van Dale

* Rip Bison def. Dante Drago

Burning Hammer gets the win for Rip Byson over Dante Drago! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/AjpSBJ69Ai — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 27, 2022

* Jhonny Santos def. CPA

* Ray Jaz def. Dezmond Cole

* Rex Lawless def. Derek Neal

Lariat from Derek Neal! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/chARcRQCGp — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 27, 2022

Huge Fallaway Slam from Rex Lawless! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/8x2sstJQy7 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 27, 2022

* Locked & Loaded def. Even Stevens

* The Cowboy Ones (Ichiban, Kylon King & 1 Called Manders) def. The Stetson Ranch (Steven Stetson & BRG) & Danny Miles

* Deathmatch: Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) def. Sigma

* Teddy Goodz & Little Mean Kathleen def. Pedro Dones & Delmi Exo

* Submission Match: Alec Price def. Brad Hollister