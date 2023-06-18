Wrestling Open Results 6.15.23: Ichiban Battles Anthony Greene, More

The latest Wrestling Open show took place on Thursday with Ichiban and Anthony Greene battling in the main event and more. The full results from the Worcester, Massachusetts show are below, per PW Ponderings:

* Channing Thomas def. 50 Cal

* Gabriel Skye def. Antonio Cristiano Zambrano

* Ray Jaz def. Bobby Bufett

* Brother Greatness & Tyree Taylor def. Chris Cruz & Nate Bradley

* Dezmond Cole def. Percy Ryan

* Stetson Ranch def. Johnny Rivera & CPA

* Joe Ocasio def. Love, Doug

* Alec Price def. MORTAR

* Big Business def. Sebastian Amor, JJ Doze & Nick Robles

* Kylon King def. Max Caster by DQ

* Wrestling Open Championship & Skywalker Championship Winner Takes All Match: Ichiban def. Anthony Greene