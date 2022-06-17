wrestling / News

Wrestling Open Results 6.16.22: Pedro Dones Faces Teddy Goodz In Main Event, More

June 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beyond Wrestling Wrestling Open Image Credit: Beyond Wrestling

The latest episode of Beyond Wrestling’s Wrestling Open aired Thursday night on IWTV, and the results are online. You can see the results below for the show, per Fightful:

* Dark Eliminator Cup Qualifying Match: Blaxstrom & Mike Skyros def. Jaden Valo & Landon Hale

* Brad Hollister def. Nolo Kitano

* Randy Rivera (w/ Armani Kayos) def. Prince Ahmed

* Tyree Taylor def. Percy Ryan

* Ray Pittman def. J-Heru

* Delmi Exo, Eric Martin & Steven Stetson def. Clara Carreras, Encore & Jhonny Santos

* Ray Jaz def. 50 Cal

* Eliminator Cup First Round: The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) def. Even Stevens (Stephen Azure & Steve Somerset)

* Rip Byson & The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) def. JGeorge & The Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase)

* Miracle Ones (Dustin Waller, Ichiban & Kylon King) def. Church Of Greatness (Brother Diaz, Brother Greatness & Brother Heru)

* Pedro Dones def. Teddy Goodz (w/ Little Mean Kathleen)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wrestling Open, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading