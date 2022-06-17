wrestling / News
Wrestling Open Results 6.16.22: Pedro Dones Faces Teddy Goodz In Main Event, More
The latest episode of Beyond Wrestling’s Wrestling Open aired Thursday night on IWTV, and the results are online. You can see the results below for the show, per Fightful:
* Dark Eliminator Cup Qualifying Match: Blaxstrom & Mike Skyros def. Jaden Valo & Landon Hale
* Brad Hollister def. Nolo Kitano
* Randy Rivera (w/ Armani Kayos) def. Prince Ahmed
* Tyree Taylor def. Percy Ryan
One of the NASTIEST POWERBOMBS of the year from Tyree Taylor gets the win over Percy Ryan! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/nP77qSpgTZ
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 17, 2022
* Ray Pittman def. J-Heru
* Delmi Exo, Eric Martin & Steven Stetson def. Clara Carreras, Encore & Jhonny Santos
Cowgirl Delmi Exo in the White Eagle! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/dthVUNwqtW
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 17, 2022
* Ray Jaz def. 50 Cal
Backslide! Ray Jaz steals the win over 50 Cal! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/5i3uH1u3ay
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 17, 2022
* Eliminator Cup First Round: The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) def. Even Stevens (Stephen Azure & Steve Somerset)
sorry, Even Stevens, you're adorable and all but I know who I'm rooting for here #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/tcG5SxpsZA
— Nikki Homocide (very gay, very stabby) (@R_X_Queen) June 17, 2022
* Rip Byson & The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) def. JGeorge & The Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase)
* Miracle Ones (Dustin Waller, Ichiban & Kylon King) def. Church Of Greatness (Brother Diaz, Brother Greatness & Brother Heru)
Obligatory Brother Greatness Appreciation Tweet #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/uX8rlQHVEJ
— Nikki Homocide (very gay, very stabby) (@R_X_Queen) June 17, 2022
* Pedro Dones def. Teddy Goodz (w/ Little Mean Kathleen)
