Wrestling Open Results 7.21.22: Bear Boulder Battles Ichiban, More

July 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beyond Wrestling Wrestling Open Image Credit: Beyond Wrestling

The latest episode of Wrestling Open aired last night featuring Bear Boulder vs. Ichiban in the main event and more. You can check out the results below for the show, which aired on IWTB, per PWPonderings:

* Channing Thomas & JP Grayson def. Sigma and Brian Burgundy

* Waves and Curls def. Primal Fear

* Pedro Dones def. Encore

* The Haven (Jay Onyx and Shawn Knyte) def. Even Stevens (Brother Azure and Brother Somerset)

* Eliminator Cup Opening Round Match: Shook Crew def.Skyros & Blaxstron

* The Hispanic Mechanics def. The Mane Event

* Max Caster’s $10,000 Challenge: Max Caster def. CPA

* Alec Price def. Randy Rivera

* Brad Hollister def. Ryan Galeone

* Bear Boulder def. Ichiban

