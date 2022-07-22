Wrestling Open Results 7.21.22: Bear Boulder Battles Ichiban, More

The latest episode of Wrestling Open aired last night featuring Bear Boulder vs. Ichiban in the main event and more. You can check out the results below for the show, which aired on IWTB, per PWPonderings:

* Channing Thomas & JP Grayson def. Sigma and Brian Burgundy

* Waves and Curls def. Primal Fear

Shatter Machine gets the win for Waves & Curls! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/lZVdGDXtVu — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 22, 2022

* Pedro Dones def. Encore

* The Haven (Jay Onyx and Shawn Knyte) def. Even Stevens (Brother Azure and Brother Somerset)

* Eliminator Cup Opening Round Match: Shook Crew def.Skyros & Blaxstron

* The Hispanic Mechanics def. The Mane Event

* Max Caster’s $10,000 Challenge: Max Caster def. CPA

* Alec Price def. Randy Rivera

THATS MY ACE!!!! Northeast Beast Alec Price here to put down Randy Rivera #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/oLnVBuEn9G — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 22, 2022

* Brad Hollister def. Ryan Galeone

DEADLIFT JACKHAMMER GETS THE WIN FOR HOLLISTER OVER GALEONE!!! That was AMAZING #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/yely1Pi5wJ — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 22, 2022

* Bear Boulder def. Ichiban