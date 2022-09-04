Wrestling Open Results 9.1.11: The Mane Event Battles The Haven, More

Beyond Wrestling held the latest episode of Wrestling Open on Thursday night with a tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below per PWInsider:

* Pedro Dones def. Mantequilla

* Nu Graysons def. Team H20

* Aaron Rourke def. Dezmond Cole

* Even Stevens def. Hispanic Mechanics

* Ray Jaz def. Perry Von Vicious

* The Stetson Ranch def. Johnny Santos, Clara Carraras & Encore

* Shook Crew def. Vlog Bro University

* BRG challenges Bobby Orlando to a match

* Brad Hollister def. Marcus Mathers

* Alec Price def. Dan Barry

* The Mane Event def. The Haven

