Wrestling Open Results 9.1.11: The Mane Event Battles The Haven, More
Beyond Wrestling held the latest episode of Wrestling Open on Thursday night with a tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below per PWInsider:
* Pedro Dones def. Mantequilla
* Nu Graysons def. Team H20
* Aaron Rourke def. Dezmond Cole
* Even Stevens def. Hispanic Mechanics
* Ray Jaz def. Perry Von Vicious
* The Stetson Ranch def. Johnny Santos, Clara Carraras & Encore
* Shook Crew def. Vlog Bro University
* BRG challenges Bobby Orlando to a match
* Brad Hollister def. Marcus Mathers
* Alec Price def. Dan Barry
* The Mane Event def. The Haven
Pedro Dones dissects Mantequilla then spikes him on his head for the win #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/9nt95g9Sgo
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 1, 2022
.@AustinLukeW giving me a bridgeeeeeee #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/Uv2e4yPwKf
— 👑𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕴𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖊𝖘📝 Tiffany👑 (@Luvs2Dream82) September 2, 2022
Leaping Sunset Flip into the buckles from Dezmond Cole! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/1q27cbdYdF
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 2, 2022
#WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/TTpLt0j56M
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) September 2, 2022
Happy Thursday! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/FwuMshIima
— Adam Cardoza a.k.a. (@juliusblaise) September 2, 2022
LARIAT! @PerryVonVicious #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/pB57OkzQo3
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) September 2, 2022
Aye aye aye @encoreshowtime @ElJhonnySantos #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/cyjoqfsxot
— 👑𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕴𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖊𝖘📝 Tiffany👑 (@Luvs2Dream82) September 2, 2022
@BigBaconBrad #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/Sxex8b0i1n
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) September 2, 2022
Double stomp! @thedanbarry #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/CpavAie2Ds
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) September 2, 2022
