Wrestling Open Results 9.8.22: SLADE Battles Vincent, More
The latest episode of Wrestling Open aired on Thursday night featuring SLADE vs. Vincent and more. You can check out the full results below from the show, which aired on IWTV, per PWInsider:
* Davienne def. Little Mean Kathleen
* Armani Kayos def. “The Wild Hound” Johnny Rivera
* Brad Hollister def. Prince Ahmed
* Johnny Santos def. Brother Greatness
* SLADE def. Vincent
* Ichiban, Dustin Waller & Shawn Knyte def. JGeorge & VBU
* Tyree Taylor def. Steven Stetson
* Channing Thomas def. CPA
* Bobby Orlando def. BRG
What a LARIAT from Steven Stetson #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/I2yRQk2Nws
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 9, 2022
Chokeslam by SLADE!!!!! @Rikers0 #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/t1zNohB2ep
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) September 9, 2022
