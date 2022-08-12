Wrestling Open Results 8.11.22: Max Caster Competes in Beat The Clock Challenge, More

The latest episode of Wrestling Open aired on Thursday night featuring Max Caster, 50 Cal and more in action. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below per Wrestling Inc:

* Danny Miles def. Landon Hale

* Kylon King def. Victor Chase

* JGeorge def. CPA

* 50 Cal def. Anastasia Morningstar

* BRG def. Jhonny Santos

* Randy Rivera & Armani Kayos def. The Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon)

* Handicap Match: Rip Byson def. Better Together

* Shook Crew def. Hispanic Mechanics (Jos-A & Jos-B)

* Teddy Goodz & LMK def. Even Stevens

* Beat The Clock Challenge: Max Caster def. Nolo Kitano

* Dustin Waller def. JCruz

* Tyree Taylor def. Steven Stetson