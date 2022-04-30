Wrestling Open Results 4.28.22: Max Caster In Six-Man Tag Main Event

Wrestling Open’s latest show took place on Thursday, featuring a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below per Fightful:

* Tyree Taylor def. Jay Heru

* Fancy Ryan Clancy def. Brett Ryan Gosling

* Anastasia Morningstar def. JC Storm

* Miracle Generation def. The Church of Greatness

* Brother Greatness def. CPA

* Anthony Greene & Encore def. The Jersey Legends

* SUP Bonestorm Championship Match: Alec Price def. Anthony Henry

Alec Price and Anthony Henry blew me away with their match tonight at #WrestlingOpen Every match Price has at The White Eagle is a banger. pic.twitter.com/tyh1JFaAOG — Andrew Richard (@Darklands729) April 29, 2022

* Channing Thomas def. Ichiban

* The Shook Crew (Max Caster, Bryce Donovan & Bobby Orlando) def. Brick & Mortar (JCruz, Victor Chase & Mortar)