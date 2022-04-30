wrestling / News
Wrestling Open Results 4.28.22: Max Caster In Six-Man Tag Main Event
Wrestling Open’s latest show took place on Thursday, featuring a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below per Fightful:
* Tyree Taylor def. Jay Heru
* Fancy Ryan Clancy def. Brett Ryan Gosling
* Anastasia Morningstar def. JC Storm
* Miracle Generation def. The Church of Greatness
* Brother Greatness def. CPA
* Anthony Greene & Encore def. The Jersey Legends
* SUP Bonestorm Championship Match: Alec Price def. Anthony Henry
Alec Price and Anthony Henry blew me away with their match tonight at #WrestlingOpen Every match Price has at The White Eagle is a banger. pic.twitter.com/tyh1JFaAOG
— Andrew Richard (@Darklands729) April 29, 2022
* Channing Thomas def. Ichiban
Got that close view of @ChanThomasPro and @numberone_dojo #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/llGLiA6tyo
— 👑𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕴𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖊𝖘📝 Tiffany👑 (@Luvs2Dream82) April 29, 2022
* The Shook Crew (Max Caster, Bryce Donovan & Bobby Orlando) def. Brick & Mortar (JCruz, Victor Chase & Mortar)
Bobby Orlando, Bryce Donovan, Max Caster, OG SHOOK KREW HERE FOR OUR MAIN VS BRICK & MORTAR! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/jtWSzRDyze
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 29, 2022
