Wrestling Open Results 4.28.22: Max Caster In Six-Man Tag Main Event

April 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beyond Wrestling Wrestling Open Image Credit: Beyond Wrestling

Wrestling Open’s latest show took place on Thursday, featuring a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below per Fightful:

* Tyree Taylor def. Jay Heru

* Fancy Ryan Clancy def. Brett Ryan Gosling

* Anastasia Morningstar def. JC Storm

* Miracle Generation def. The Church of Greatness

* Brother Greatness def. CPA

* Anthony Greene & Encore def. The Jersey Legends

* SUP Bonestorm Championship Match: Alec Price def. Anthony Henry

* Channing Thomas def. Ichiban

* The Shook Crew (Max Caster, Bryce Donovan & Bobby Orlando) def. Brick & Mortar (JCruz, Victor Chase & Mortar)

