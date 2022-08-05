Wrestling Open Results 8.4.22: Saturn & Kronus Eliminator Cup Semifinals, More

The latest episode of Wrestling Open took place on Thursday with the Saturn & Kronus Eliminator Cup Semifinals and more. You can check out the highlights below for the show, which aired on IWTV, per PWInsider:

* Pedro Dones def. Dyln McKay

* Saturn & Kronus Eliminator Cup Semifinals Match: Miracle Generation def. The Stetson Ranch

* Ichiban def. Reid Walker

* Hispanic Mechanics def. Primal Fear

* Brad Hollister def. Vaughn Vertigo

* The Church of Greatness def. Locked & Loaded and JC Storm

* Tyree Taylor def. JGeorge

* Marcus Mathers def. Dante Drago

* Shook Crew def. Channing Thomas & JP Grayson

* Alec Price def. Brian Johnson

* Saturn & Kronus Eliminator Cup Semifinals Match: Brick City Boyz def. Waves & Curls

