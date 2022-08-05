wrestling / News
Wrestling Open Results 8.4.22: Saturn & Kronus Eliminator Cup Semifinals, More
The latest episode of Wrestling Open took place on Thursday with the Saturn & Kronus Eliminator Cup Semifinals and more. You can check out the highlights below for the show, which aired on IWTV, per PWInsider:
* Pedro Dones def. Dyln McKay
* Saturn & Kronus Eliminator Cup Semifinals Match: Miracle Generation def. The Stetson Ranch
* Ichiban def. Reid Walker
* Hispanic Mechanics def. Primal Fear
* Brad Hollister def. Vaughn Vertigo
* The Church of Greatness def. Locked & Loaded and JC Storm
* Tyree Taylor def. JGeorge
* Marcus Mathers def. Dante Drago
* Shook Crew def. Channing Thomas & JP Grayson
* Alec Price def. Brian Johnson
* Saturn & Kronus Eliminator Cup Semifinals Match: Brick City Boyz def. Waves & Curls
SHOOK, SHOOK, SHOOK! Let’s go my boys!! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/hYSdjhQhVd
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 5, 2022
Main event time- Waves and Curls vs Brick City Boyz with the winner advancing to the Eliminator Cup finals #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/lvsM5TtXN3
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) August 5, 2022
So damn close to putting @BigBaconBrad to sleep with the shining wizard last night.
This won’t be the last time 🇺🇸✌️
Watch @WrestlingOpen on @indiewrestling #wrestlingopen pic.twitter.com/RgKoDnqsng
— VAUGHN (@VaughnVertigo) August 5, 2022
😱😱 @victorious_brg catches @ItsDustinWaller midair with a spear #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/za7sXRKhpt
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) August 5, 2022
