wrestling / News

Wrestling Open Results 8.4.22: Saturn & Kronus Eliminator Cup Semifinals, More

August 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beyond Wrestling Wrestling Open Image Credit: Beyond Wrestling

The latest episode of Wrestling Open took place on Thursday with the Saturn & Kronus Eliminator Cup Semifinals and more. You can check out the highlights below for the show, which aired on IWTV, per PWInsider:

* Pedro Dones def. Dyln McKay

* Saturn & Kronus Eliminator Cup Semifinals Match: Miracle Generation def. The Stetson Ranch

* Ichiban def. Reid Walker

* Hispanic Mechanics def. Primal Fear

* Brad Hollister def. Vaughn Vertigo

* The Church of Greatness def. Locked & Loaded and JC Storm

* Tyree Taylor def. JGeorge

* Marcus Mathers def. Dante Drago

* Shook Crew def. Channing Thomas & JP Grayson

* Alec Price def. Brian Johnson

* Saturn & Kronus Eliminator Cup Semifinals Match: Brick City Boyz def. Waves & Curls

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wrestling Open, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading