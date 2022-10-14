Wrestling Open Results 10.13.22: Tracy Williams Faces Shazza McKenzie, More

The latest episode of Wrestling Open aired last night, featuring Tracy Williams vs. Shazza McKenzie and more. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on IWTV, per PWPonderings:

* Bryce Donovan defeated Brother Greatness

* Tracy Williams defeated Shazza McKenzie

* Danny Miles defeated Ray Pitman

* Ray Jaz defeated Dave Cole

* Steven Stetson defeated Megabite Ronnie

* Fancy Ryan Clancy defeated Crowbar

* Pedro Dones & Mane Event defeated Jhonny Santos & Waves & Curls

* Alec Price defeated JP Grayson

* Aaron Rourke defeated Bobby Orlando

What a Gory Bomb from JP Grayson! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/NxDWRbAeY9 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 14, 2022