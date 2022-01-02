Wrestling Open Soft Opening Results 1.1.22: Tag Team Main Event, More

Beyond Wrestling held their first Wrestling Open show on New Year’s Day as part of Wrestival, and the results are online. You can see the results below for the show, per Fightful; the event aired on IWTV.

* Mortar def. Devantes (w/ Alex Cypher)

* 50 Cal def. King Crab

Probably the oddest Captain America variant in the multiverse @WrestlingOpen @TheWrestival pic.twitter.com/Ac8hVaAV5y — Tim Glancy (@OMGlancy) January 1, 2022

* VSK def. Billy Tipton

* Eel O’Neal def. Gal Barkay

* Kennedi Copeland def. Brooke Valentine

* Love Doug def. Travis Huckabee

* Armani Kayos def. Jarett Diaz

* Jordan Blade def. Jody Threat

* Elijah Six def. Sammy Diaz

* Aaron Rourke def. Ava Everett and Bobby Orlando and CPA

* Alec Price def. Ichiban

* Faith In Nothing (Rickey Shane Page & Vincent Nothing) def. The Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King)