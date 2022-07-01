Wrestling Open Summer Stunner Results 6.30.22: Ray Jaz Battles Bryce Donovan, More

Wrestling Open held its Summer Stunner show on Thursday night with Ray Jaz taking on Bryce Donovan and more. The event was the 26th episode of Wrestling Open’s first season and aired on IWTV; you can see the results below, per PWPonderings:

* Eliminator Cup First Round Match: Brick City Boyz def. The Wild Dogs

* 50 Cal def. CPA

* The Mane Event def. Church of Greatness

* Rex Lawless vs def. BRG (w/ Steven Stetson)

* Max Caster’s $10,000 Challenge: Max Caster def. Dan Barry

* Eliminator Cup First Round Match: Miracle Generation def. The Haven

* Open Door War: Pedro Dones def. Brad Hollister, Bobby Orlando, Gary Jay, Ryan Clancy & Tyree Taylor

* Teddy Goodz & Rip Byson def. Hispanic Mechanics

* Ray Jaz def. Bryce Donovan