Wrestling Open Tag Team Endurance Full Results 12.01.2022: Endurance Finals, Endurance Battle Royal, & More

The Tag Team Endurance event was hosted by Wrestling Open on December 1 in Worcester, MA. You can see the complete results (per PWPonderings) and some highlights below.

*Tag Team Endurance Battle Royal: Stetson Ranch (BRG and Steven Stetson) defeated Mortar & TJ Crawford, The Batiri (Kodama and Obariyon), Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts and Randy Summers), Mutually Assured Destruction (Perry Von Vicious and Rip Byson), Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye and Tristan Thai) and The Nu Graysons (Tommy and JP Grayson)

*Love Doug defeated Ben Ruten

*Ultimo X defeated Backman Lex

*Anthony Greene defeated Percy Ryan

*Tag Team Endurance Semi-Finals Bout: The Nu Graysons (Tommy and JP Grayson) defeated The Batiri (Kodama and Obariyon)

*Tag Team Endurance Semi-Finals Bout: Mutually Assured Destruction (Perry Von Vicious and Rip Byson) defeated Mortar and TJ Crawford

*Tag Team Endurance Semi-Finals Bout: Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye and Tristan Thai) defeated Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts and Randy Summers)

*Fancy Ryan Clancy defeated Danny Miles

*Bobby Orlando defeated Pedro Dones

*Tag Team Endurance Finals Match: Stetson Ranch (BRG and Steven Stetson) defeated Mutually Assured Destruction (Perry Von Vicious and Rip Byson), Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye and Tristan Thai) and The Nu Graysons (Tommy and JP Grayson)

Mutually Assured Destruction moves onto the four way main event after taking out TJ Crawford #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/eqZc46Cu2k — Tim (@PatsFanBE) December 2, 2022