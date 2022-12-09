Wrestling Open Tag Team Endurance Full Results 12.08.2022: Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship & More

The Tag Team Endurance event was hosted by Wrestling Open on December 8 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.

*Spotlight Match: Brother Greatness defeated Prince Ahmed

*Big Bacon Brad Hollister defeated Ray Pittman

*Anastasia Morningstar defeated Shannon Lavangie

*Brian Milonas defeated Aaron Cademia

*Fancy Ryan Clancy defeated Tommy Grayson

*Mutually Assured Destruction (Rip Byson & Perry Von Vicious) defeated Milk Chocolate (Randy Summers & Brandon Watts)

*Victor Chase defeated Shawn Knyte

*Pedro Dones & The Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon) defeated Love Doug, Ichiban & 50 Cal

*Channing Thomas defeated Bobby Buffet

*Ultimo X defeated Channing Thomas

*Krule was stripped of the IWTV Championship title

*Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship Match: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) (c) defeated The Stetson Ranch (Steven Stetson & BRG)

Lyon with the stomp to the back of Ichiban at #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/Lkme48GUXU — Tim (@PatsFanBE) December 9, 2022