wrestling / News
Wrestling Open Tag Team Endurance Full Results 12.08.2022: Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship & More
The Tag Team Endurance event was hosted by Wrestling Open on December 8 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.
*Spotlight Match: Brother Greatness defeated Prince Ahmed
*Big Bacon Brad Hollister defeated Ray Pittman
*Anastasia Morningstar defeated Shannon Lavangie
*Brian Milonas defeated Aaron Cademia
*Fancy Ryan Clancy defeated Tommy Grayson
*Mutually Assured Destruction (Rip Byson & Perry Von Vicious) defeated Milk Chocolate (Randy Summers & Brandon Watts)
*Victor Chase defeated Shawn Knyte
*Pedro Dones & The Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon) defeated Love Doug, Ichiban & 50 Cal
*Channing Thomas defeated Bobby Buffet
*Ultimo X defeated Channing Thomas
*Krule was stripped of the IWTV Championship title
*Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship Match: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) (c) defeated The Stetson Ranch (Steven Stetson & BRG)
@bgreatness2012 picks up the Win over @RealPrinceAhmed in the Spot Light Match at @WrestlingOpen. #WrestlingOpen #wrestling #prowrestling #WrestlingTwitter #WrestlingCommunity #indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/sDGdyLLQoy
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) December 9, 2022
@BigBaconBrad Victorious over Ray Pittman with a Huge Superplex to end the Match. @beyondwrestling @WrestlingOpen #WrestlingTwitter #wrestling #WrestlingOpen #prowrestling #indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/LUdu4RWZ9u
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) December 9, 2022
Lyon with the stomp to the back of Ichiban at #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/Lkme48GUXU
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) December 9, 2022
Miracle Generation is #T4Summit bound after getting the win over Stetson Ranch at #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/raJd6qKyGt
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) December 9, 2022
