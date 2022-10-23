wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Open Turn The Page Results 10.22.2022: IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship, Territory Tag Team Title Tournament Match, & More
The Turn The Page event was hosted by Beyond Wrestling on October 22 in Williamstown, NJ. You can find full results (via PWPonderings) and a few highlights below.
*Spotlight Match: Andy Brown def. Nolo Kitano
*Marcus Mathers def. Dan Barry
*Bryce Donovan def. Bam Sullivan
*La Fiesta (Clara Carreras & The Hispanic Mechanics) def. JGeorge and VBU (Dante Drago & Jack Tomlinson)
*Reid Walker def. Marcus Mathers
*B3CCA def. Kennedi Copeland
*Fancy Ryan Clancy def. Love Doug
*Territory Tag Team Title Tournament First Round: The Miracle Ones (Ichiban & Kylon King) def. Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts & Randy Summers)
*Ray Jaz def. Eel O’Neal
*Sick Trick Street Fight: Bobby Orlando def. Matt Tremont
*IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: Alec Price def. AC Mack via DQ.
BE CAREFUL MOM #TurnThePage pic.twitter.com/ZniQVTNZld
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 22, 2022
Bozo Buster from Mathers for a win over Dan Barry #TurnThePage pic.twitter.com/VaoRSO4931
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 22, 2022
What a Lariat from the Bulldozer! #TurnthePage pic.twitter.com/XlcH8aiwsd
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 22, 2022
GET HIM BOBBY!!!! @TheBobbyOrlando #WrestlingOpen #TurnThePage pic.twitter.com/oLJNUTjZdW
— Bryce Donovan (@BryceDShook) October 22, 2022
Rope hung DDT by Mack! @AC_Mack #TurnthePage pic.twitter.com/HGWZEOY78R
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) October 22, 2022