Beyond Wrestling Open Turn The Page Results 10.22.2022: IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship, Territory Tag Team Title Tournament Match, & More

The Turn The Page event was hosted by Beyond Wrestling on October 22 in Williamstown, NJ. You can find full results (via PWPonderings) and a few highlights below.

*Spotlight Match: Andy Brown def. Nolo Kitano

*Marcus Mathers def. Dan Barry

*Bryce Donovan def. Bam Sullivan

*La Fiesta (Clara Carreras & The Hispanic Mechanics) def. JGeorge and VBU (Dante Drago & Jack Tomlinson)

*Reid Walker def. Marcus Mathers

*B3CCA def. Kennedi Copeland

*Fancy Ryan Clancy def. Love Doug

*Territory Tag Team Title Tournament First Round: The Miracle Ones (Ichiban & Kylon King) def. Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts & Randy Summers)

*Ray Jaz def. Eel O’Neal

*Sick Trick Street Fight: Bobby Orlando def. Matt Tremont

*IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: Alec Price def. AC Mack via DQ.

BE CAREFUL MOM #TurnThePage pic.twitter.com/ZniQVTNZld — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 22, 2022

Bozo Buster from Mathers for a win over Dan Barry #TurnThePage pic.twitter.com/VaoRSO4931 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 22, 2022