Wrestling Promoter Emile Dupree Passes Away At 86

Emile Dupree, the Canadan pro wrestler and promoter who ran Grand Prix Wrestling and was Rene Dupree’s father, has passed away. The Instagram account for Rene Dupree’s podcast announced on Sunday that Emile passed at the age of 68. No details were provided.

James Here,

With a heavy heart, I have to share the news that Rene’s father, Emile Dupree, has sadly passed away today at the age of 86.

Emile (Born Emile Goguen,20th October 1936 in his beloved town of Shediac, New Brunswick) began wrestling back in the 1950s & wrestled many fellow wrestling legends such as Dusty Rhodes, Killer Kowalski, Arnold Skaaland, Pat Patterson, “Classy” Freddy Blassie,Rocky Johnson, Leo Burke, The Cuban Assassin & Many others, as well as running his own territory “Gran Prix Wrestling” which saw the likes of Andre the Giant,Ric Flair, Randy Savage, Harley Race, Edge & Christian wrestle there.

Before retiring & watching his son René carry on his legacy by becoming a Multiple time Champion in wwe & japan.

He’ll be remembered as one of the great wrestlers & promoters from the territory days & also a beloved Husband, Father &

Grandfather.

Rest in Peace Emile