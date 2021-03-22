Wrestling Promoter and Son of Original Sheik Eddie Farhat Jr. Passes Away

Eddie Farhat Jr., a longtime promoter in Michigan and the son of the Original Sheik, has passed away. Slam Wrestling reports that Farhat Jr. died this morning due to complications from COVID-19. The report notes that Farhat Jr. had been dealing with health issues in recent years including having to undergo dialysis treatments several times a week. He was 71 years old.

Farhat Jr. grew up as the eldest son of the Sheik, who in addition to being an incredibly well-known heel was also the promoter for Big Time Wrestling in Detroit. Farhat Jr. began training as a wrestler and made his debut as Captain Ed George in early 1977. He was not billed as the Sheik’s son and worked for a couple of years in the territory before he had to hang up the boots due to injuries.

After his in-ring career ended, Farhat Jr. began to work as booker for the company until it folded in 1980. He was featured in the documentary I Like to Hurt People, which was about The Sheik and the Detroit territory and became popular mong wrestling fans upon its release in 1985. Farhat Jr. and his brother Tom brought back the promotion in 2003 with All World Wrestling League presents Big Time Wrestling.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Farhat Jr. He will be missed.