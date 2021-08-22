wrestling / News
The Wrestling Industry Reacts to Brock Lesnar & Becky Lynch’s Returns at WWE SummerSlam
Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch made big waves with their returns at last night’s WWE SummerSlam, and the industry took to social media to react to both stars’ appearances. As noted last night, Lynch returned to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship in short order while Lesnar appeared after Roman Reigns beat John Cena for a stare-off with his fellow Paul Heyman Guy.
Lynch’s return, or rather how quickly she beat Bianca Belair, has drawn a polarizing reaction with everyone happy that Lynch is back but a few questioning the booking. Meanwhile, Lesnar’s new hairstyle is definitely over.
I love Becky Lynch, but that was WACK!!!!!
— JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) August 22, 2021
CONGRATULATIONS BECKY!
So proud to be a man who knows #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/8HfjR39Ojq
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 22, 2021
Legend 😍❤️ https://t.co/Pa3umED7Qx
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@TheCJPerry) August 22, 2021
I AM THE LEGEND BUT BECKY BUBBA YOU ARE THE MAN #Summerslam
— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 22, 2021
(The) Man 🤯🔥 welcome back, Becky! #SummerSlam https://t.co/bNGE5Ij7US
— Tegan Nox 🏴 (@TeganNoxWWE_) August 22, 2021
@BeckyLynchWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE back on top yall #SummerSlam
— Just Different (@swerveconfident) August 22, 2021
Ok that’s fair I guess. My timeline is not the same as yours or anyone else’s but shouldn’t it be talking about how great it is that Becky returned? And not questioning the booking? Could’ve done it better in my opinion. I would’ve wanted the feel good moment and that’s it https://t.co/lvCpQXOhpG
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) August 22, 2021
WOW … Welcome back @BeckyLynchWWE ❤️🔥🙌🏼 #SummerSlam
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 22, 2021
No one ran that by me for the record, but never the less THE MAN is back! @BeckyLynchWWE
— Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 22, 2021
Congrats to #THEMAN @BeckyLynchWWE. What a return. What a champ. 👊🏻#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/GprtOGYGzZ
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) August 22, 2021
— PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) August 22, 2021
I had a MUCH bigger crowd POP and longer match than @BeckyLynchWWE tonight at #SummerSlam , but this up and comer has potential. If she can get as over with the #WWEUniverse as I am, I think she MIGHT be a STAR one day…like me #EVALution @WWE @WWEonFOX @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/bgvzRk4RR7
— Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) August 22, 2021
Ponytail @BrockLesnar is the shit
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 22, 2021
BROCK LESNAR IS BACK AND HE IS WORKING THAT PONYTAIL!!! #SummerSlam
— Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) August 22, 2021
to football? https://t.co/H5ld0XxBzr
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) August 22, 2021
