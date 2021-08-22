wrestling / News

The Wrestling Industry Reacts to Brock Lesnar & Becky Lynch’s Returns at WWE SummerSlam

August 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch made big waves with their returns at last night’s WWE SummerSlam, and the industry took to social media to react to both stars’ appearances. As noted last night, Lynch returned to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship in short order while Lesnar appeared after Roman Reigns beat John Cena for a stare-off with his fellow Paul Heyman Guy.

Lynch’s return, or rather how quickly she beat Bianca Belair, has drawn a polarizing reaction with everyone happy that Lynch is back but a few questioning the booking. Meanwhile, Lesnar’s new hairstyle is definitely over.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, WWE Summerslam, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading