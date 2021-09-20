Wrestling-Related Panels Announced For New York Comic Con

Several wrestling-related panels have been announced for the New York Comic Con next month at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. They include:

Friday 10/8 at 8:30 PM in Room 406.2 – The Beauty of Blackness in Professional Wrestling

“An industry typically seen as run by and for older white men wrestling has seen an increase in the representation of black performers and fans in the last decade. From the likes of Bianca Belair and Kofi Kingston lighting up the main stage on TV to performers like AJ Gray and Faye Jackson taking the independents by storm it’s clear that wrestling isn’t just for one group of people anymore. Listen to some of the most important black voices in wrestling talk about the importance and beauty of blackness in pro wrestling.”

Appearing will be 2 Cold Scorpio ,Cameron Hawkins, Faye Jackson, Jordan Rose, Sugar Dunkerton and more.

Saturday 10/9 at 12:45 PM on Main Stage 1D Hall – All Elite Wrestling Invades New York Comic Con!

“Join the stars of All Elite Wrestling as they take the stage at New York Comic Con once again for a ringside view of their wildly popular wrestling shows airing weekly on TNT.”

Sunday 10/10 at 2 PM – Location: Room 1A21 – Putting Butts in Seats: From Wrestling to Comics with Tony Schiavone!

“Join legendary professional wrestling announcer Tony Schiavone as he discusses the evolution of his new Source Point Press graphic novel BUTTS IN SEATS: THE TONY SCHIAVONE STORY with team members including comic writer Dirk Manning editor Drena Jo and head of talent relations Mike Dockins. The panel presentation will be followed by a moderated crowd Q&A and perhaps even a surprise or two! Immediately following the panel Tony Schiavone will be participating in a special signing engagement at the Source Point Press booth on the convention floor.”