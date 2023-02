Wrestling REVOLVER A Night At The MOXbury Full Results 02.02.2023: The Rascalz vs. Second Gear Crew Headlines & More

A Night At The MOXbury was hosted by Wrestling REVOLVER on February 2 in Dayton, OH. You can see the complete results (per Cagematch) and find some highlights below.

*Evil Uno defeated Jake Crist

*Marina Shafir defeated Blair Onyx

*Mike Bailey defeated Gringo Loco & Jarett Diaz & Jessicka & Madman Fulton & Tyler Matrix (w/ Logan James & Phil Stamper)

*Pure Rules: Wheeler Yuta defeated JT Dunn (w/ Allie Katch & Phil Stamper)

*REVOLVER Championship – No Disqualification: Steve Maclin defeated Crash Jaxon

*PWR Tag Team Championships: BULLET CLUB (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (w/ Gia Miller) defeated Dadscout (Dan The Dad & Jake Manning)

*Billie Starkz defeated Allie Katch (w/ JT Dunn)

*PWR Remix Championship & Prestige Championship – Falls Count Anywhere Superkick Match: Alex Shelley defeated Rich Swann

*No DQ: The Rascalz (Myron Reed, Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) defeated Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice)