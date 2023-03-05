– Wrestling Revolver returned for its Revolver Drip show last night at the Horizon Event Center in Clive, Iowa. The event featured some top talents from NJPW, Impact Wrestling, and across the indie scene. In the main event, The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) defeated the Bullet Club (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) and The Second Gear Crew to win the Revolver Tag Team Titles. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* REVOLVER Championship – Street Fight: Steve Maclin (c) beat Rich Swann to retain the title.

* NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship: Rocky Romero (c) beat Jake Crist and Lince Dorado to retain the title.

* Manders beat Crash Jaxon

* PWR Remix Championship & Prestige Championship: Alex Shelley (c) beat Matthew Palmer to retain the titles.

* The Unit (JT Dunn, Logan James & Tyler Matrix) beat Death Dollz (Jessicka, Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie)

* Madman Fulton (with Matthew Rehwoldt) picked up the win over Dan The Dad

* Johnny Revolver beat Ninja Mack

* KUSHIDA beat Jonathan Gresham

* PWR Tag Team Championships: The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) beat The Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey; with Gia Miller) (c) and The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) to become the new tag team champions.