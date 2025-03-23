Wrestling Revolver Goated 2025 Results 3.22.25: Myron Reed Battles Steve Maclin, More

Wrestling Revolver held its Goated 2025 show on Saturday night with Myron Reed defending the World Title and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PW Ponderings:

* Revolver Remix Championship Match: Crash Jaxon def. Trey Miguel

* Tye Or Die def. JJ Garrett & Dante Leon

* Damian Chambers def. Ace Austin via DQ. Santino Marella restarted the match and Austin won.

* Mustafa Ali def. Jake Crist & Gringo Loco

* Wrestling Revolver Remix Championship #1 Contenders Sudden Death Scramble: AJ Francis def. BDE, Dark Pledge, Jeffrey John, Juni Underwood, & Bigg Pound

* Revolver World Tag Team Championship Match: The Macabre def. Alpha Sig

* Unsanctioned Street Fight: Matthew Palmer def. Rich Swann

* Revolver World Championship No DQ Match: Myron Reed def. Steve Maclin

MUSTAFA ALI AND TOTALLY NOT RETRIBUTION ARE IN THE HOUSE#RevolverGOATED pic.twitter.com/SZnOkhKl1Q — Professional Wrestling (@WresBurner) March 23, 2025