Wrestling REVOLVER, House of Glory Holding Joint Show Over WrestleMania Weekend
January 18, 2024 | Posted by
Wrestling REVOLVER and House of Glory are teaming up for a joint show over WrestleMania 40 weekend. REVOLVER took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that they’re partnering with HOG for an event on April 5th in Philadelphia.
The announcement reads:
🚨BREAKING🚨
We’re coming to Philly to make some noise.@PWRevolver x @HOGwrestling
Friday, April 5th
Philadelphia, PA
Major announcement coming THIS FRIDAY, Jan 19th at 8pmET! pic.twitter.com/CdUT2LKOGf
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) January 18, 2024