Wrestling REVOLVER, House of Glory Holding Joint Show Over WrestleMania Weekend

January 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestling REVOLVER House of Glory April 5th Image Credit: Wrestling REVOLVER

Wrestling REVOLVER and House of Glory are teaming up for a joint show over WrestleMania 40 weekend. REVOLVER took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that they’re partnering with HOG for an event on April 5th in Philadelphia.

The announcement reads:

“BREAKING

We’re coming to Philly to make some noise.

@PWRevolver x @HOGwrestling

Friday, April 5th
Philadelphia, PA

Major announcement coming THIS FRIDAY, Jan 19th at 8pmET!”

