Wrestling REVOLVER, House of Glory Holding Joint Show Over WrestleMania Weekend

Wrestling REVOLVER and House of Glory are teaming up for a joint show over WrestleMania 40 weekend. REVOLVER took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that they’re partnering with HOG for an event on April 5th in Philadelphia.

The announcement reads:

“BREAKING We’re coming to Philly to make some noise. @PWRevolver x @HOGwrestling Friday, April 5th

Philadelphia, PA Major announcement coming THIS FRIDAY, Jan 19th at 8pmET!”