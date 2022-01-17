wrestling / News
Wrestling Revolver Once Upon A Time in Iowa Results: Brian Cage vs. JONAH, More
Wrestling Revolver held their event Once Upon a Time in Iowa last night at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. It aired on FITE. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Mike Bailey def. Acey Romero
* Masha Slamovich def. Billie Starkz and Tootie Lynn
* The American Motor City Wolf Guns (Chris Sabin & Eddie Edwards) def. The Young Warhorses Of Death (Myron Reed & Warhorse)
* Sudden Death Scramble: Crash Jaxon def. Cole Radrick and Dan The Dad and Jaysin Strife and JJ Garrett and Kevin Giza and Kody Lane and Marcus Mathers
* No DQ: 1 Called Manders & Jake Manning def. Logan James & Tyler Matrix
* Madman Fulton def. Ninja Mack
* PWR Remix Championship: Ace Austin (w/ Gia Miller) (c) def. Alex Zayne and Andrew Everett and Blake Christian
* Brian Cage def. JONAH
* Scaffold & Light Tubes Deathmatch: Alex Colon def. Jake Crist
And he STILL kicked out! @TheJakeCrist @alexcolon0139 #OnceUponREVOLVER @PWRevolver pic.twitter.com/2sgLU8MDG1
— Tara Sampson (@tshyde10) January 17, 2022
@BillieStarkz @mashaslamovich @TheTootieLynn putting on a show! #OnceUponREVOLVER @PWRevolver pic.twitter.com/SCBwFXPOrQ
— Tara Sampson (@tshyde10) January 17, 2022
💪HOSS FIGHT!
It's @JONAHISHERE vs. @BrianCageGMSI#OnceUponRevolver
LIVE on FITE!
📺 https://t.co/PJwLwna903 pic.twitter.com/cvX1uScH6J
— The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) January 17, 2022
Ouch! @PWRevolver #OnceUponREVOLVER @TheJakeCrist pic.twitter.com/tVBR6W4MMf
— Putting You Over (@PuttingUOver) January 17, 2022
Well, @ManscoutManning brought the Barbed Wire!
But, @THELoganJames1 took it to him!#OnceUponREVOLVER pic.twitter.com/C1U15VPcDr
— The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) January 17, 2022
