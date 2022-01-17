wrestling / News

Wrestling Revolver Once Upon A Time in Iowa Results: Brian Cage vs. JONAH, More

January 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wrestling Revolver held their event Once Upon a Time in Iowa last night at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. It aired on FITE. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Mike Bailey def. Acey Romero
* Masha Slamovich def. Billie Starkz and Tootie Lynn
* The American Motor City Wolf Guns (Chris Sabin & Eddie Edwards) def. The Young Warhorses Of Death (Myron Reed & Warhorse)
* Sudden Death Scramble: Crash Jaxon def. Cole Radrick and Dan The Dad and Jaysin Strife and JJ Garrett and Kevin Giza and Kody Lane and Marcus Mathers
* No DQ: 1 Called Manders & Jake Manning def. Logan James & Tyler Matrix
* Madman Fulton def. Ninja Mack
* PWR Remix Championship: Ace Austin (w/ Gia Miller) (c) def. Alex Zayne and Andrew Everett and Blake Christian
* Brian Cage def. JONAH
* Scaffold & Light Tubes Deathmatch: Alex Colon def. Jake Crist

