Wrestling Revolver Once Upon A Time in Iowa Results: Brian Cage vs. JONAH, More

Wrestling Revolver held their event Once Upon a Time in Iowa last night at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. It aired on FITE. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Mike Bailey def. Acey Romero

* Masha Slamovich def. Billie Starkz and Tootie Lynn

* The American Motor City Wolf Guns (Chris Sabin & Eddie Edwards) def. The Young Warhorses Of Death (Myron Reed & Warhorse)

* Sudden Death Scramble: Crash Jaxon def. Cole Radrick and Dan The Dad and Jaysin Strife and JJ Garrett and Kevin Giza and Kody Lane and Marcus Mathers

* No DQ: 1 Called Manders & Jake Manning def. Logan James & Tyler Matrix

* Madman Fulton def. Ninja Mack

* PWR Remix Championship: Ace Austin (w/ Gia Miller) (c) def. Alex Zayne and Andrew Everett and Blake Christian

* Brian Cage def. JONAH

* Scaffold & Light Tubes Deathmatch: Alex Colon def. Jake Crist