wrestling / News
Wrestling REVOLVER Ready Or Not! Results: Paul Walter Hauser Beats Matt Cardona, More
Wrestling REVOLVER held their Ready or Not! show on Saturday night with Paul Walter Hauser vs. Matt Cardona and more. You can see the full results from the Clive, Iowa show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Ace Austin def. Rich Swann
* Jake Something def. Fulton
* Marina Shafir def. Mike Bailey
* PWR Tag Team Championship Match: Lince Dorado & Samuray del Sol def. Grizzled Young Veterans
* Slammy vs. Emmy Winner Take All Match: Paul Walter Hauser def. Matt Cardona
* PWR Remix Championship Invitational Scramble Match: Gringo Loco def. Damian Chambers, Jake Crist, Kevin Knight, Myron Reed, Warhorse and Brent Oakley
* REVOLVER Championship Match: Alex Shelley def. JT Dunn
* Elimination Games: Alex Colon, Killer Kelly, Rickey Shane Page & Steve Maclin def. 1 Called Manders, Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & Masha Slamovich
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, @MeanGiaMiller !! 🥳🥳🥵@The_Ace_Austin #RevolverREADY @PWRevolver pic.twitter.com/IWye7CKfao
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 17, 2024
Paul Walter Hauser and Billy Ray just put Matt Cardona through a FLAMING TABLE!#RevolverREADY pic.twitter.com/XNkyvrF7q2
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) March 17, 2024
And NEW Revolver Remix champ!
Congratulations @GringoLocoOG
Hell of a win, hell of a match from everyone involved 🙌🔥👍#RevolverREADY pic.twitter.com/p3AKlOtQQq
— Rand, Scott Rand (@ScottRandflyers) March 17, 2024
THE PROBLEM #RevolverREADY @MarinaShafir pic.twitter.com/ZAKnlsylBN
— Cody Nichols (@AllEliteCody) March 17, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On Why He Turned Down Buff Bagwell Episode Of Dark Side Of The Ring
- Shane Helms Accuses Buff Bagwell Of Lying About Him In Dark Side of the Ring Episode
- Backstage Reaction To Booker T Saying He Had a ‘Run In’ With CM Punk At NXT
- Bryan Danielson Recalls Vince McMahon Asking Him About AEW When He Was With WWE