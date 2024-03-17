Wrestling REVOLVER Ready Or Not! Results: Paul Walter Hauser Beats Matt Cardona, More

Wrestling REVOLVER held their Ready or Not! show on Saturday night with Paul Walter Hauser vs. Matt Cardona and more. You can see the full results from the Clive, Iowa show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Ace Austin def. Rich Swann

* Jake Something def. Fulton

* Marina Shafir def. Mike Bailey

* PWR Tag Team Championship Match: Lince Dorado & Samuray del Sol def. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Slammy vs. Emmy Winner Take All Match: Paul Walter Hauser def. Matt Cardona

* PWR Remix Championship Invitational Scramble Match: Gringo Loco def. Damian Chambers, Jake Crist, Kevin Knight, Myron Reed, Warhorse and Brent Oakley

* REVOLVER Championship Match: Alex Shelley def. JT Dunn

* Elimination Games: Alex Colon, Killer Kelly, Rickey Shane Page & Steve Maclin def. 1 Called Manders, Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & Masha Slamovich

Paul Walter Hauser and Billy Ray just put Matt Cardona through a FLAMING TABLE!#RevolverREADY pic.twitter.com/XNkyvrF7q2 — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) March 17, 2024