Wrestling Revolver REVOLVER Redemption Results 10.8.23: Jake Crist vs. Ortiz, More
Wrestling Revolver held its latest show, REVOLVER Redemption on Sunday night with a championship match in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the Dayton, Ohio show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Cagematch.net:
* Gringo Loco def. Rich Swann
* Alan Angels def.Yoya, Rachel Armstrong, and Damian Chambers
* Marina Shafir def.Zoey Skye
* Wrestling Revolver Tag Team Championship Match: RSP and Alex Colon def. SGC
* The Rascalz, The Death Dollz & Jordynne Grace def. Alpha Sigma Sigma
* Moose def. Fulton
* Kaito Kiyomiya def. JT Dunn
* Revolver Championship Match: Jake Crist def. Ortiz
What in the sam-hell did I just watch? #RevolverRedemption pic.twitter.com/moOFt7teo2
— DustOfMan (@DustOfMan) October 9, 2023
After some chaos, Moose defeats Fulton. #RevolverRedemption pic.twitter.com/SBBrAdtH6T
— Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) October 9, 2023
