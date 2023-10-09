Wrestling Revolver REVOLVER Redemption Results 10.8.23: Jake Crist vs. Ortiz, More

Wrestling Revolver held its latest show, REVOLVER Redemption on Sunday night with a championship match in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the Dayton, Ohio show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Cagematch.net:

* Gringo Loco def. Rich Swann

* Alan Angels def.Yoya, Rachel Armstrong, and Damian Chambers

* Marina Shafir def.Zoey Skye

* Wrestling Revolver Tag Team Championship Match: RSP and Alex Colon def. SGC

* The Rascalz, The Death Dollz & Jordynne Grace def. Alpha Sigma Sigma

* Moose def. Fulton

* Kaito Kiyomiya def. JT Dunn

* Revolver Championship Match: Jake Crist def. Ortiz