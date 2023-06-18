wrestling / News

Wrestling REVOLVER And The Ring Of Destiny Results: New World Champion Crowned, More

June 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestling Revolver and the Ring of Destiny Image Credit: Wrestling Revolver

Wrestling REVOLVER And The Ring Of Destiny took place on Saturday night and saw a new REVOLVER World Champion crowned. You can see the full results from the Dayton, Ohio show, which aired on FITE, below (per Wrestling-News.net):

* Sami Callihan def. JT Dunn
* The Unit def. The Brat Pack
* Alan Angels def. Robert Martyr
* Staple Gun Match: Alex Colon def. Crazy King
* Golden Ticket Gauntlet: Damian Chambers def. Shark Boy, Madman Fulton, Dan The Dad, Tre LaMar, Nevaeh, Ganger, Jessicka, Jeffrey John, Joe Demaro, Blair Onyx, Jody Threat, Crash Jaxon and Casey Jacobs
* The Motor City Machine Guns def. Ace Austin & Chris Bey
* REVOLVER World Championship Match: Jake Crist def. Steve Maclin
* Jon Moxley, Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice def. Rickey Shane Page, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed & Trey Miguel

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wrestling Revolver, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading