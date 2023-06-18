Wrestling REVOLVER And The Ring Of Destiny Results: New World Champion Crowned, More

Wrestling REVOLVER And The Ring Of Destiny took place on Saturday night and saw a new REVOLVER World Champion crowned. You can see the full results from the Dayton, Ohio show, which aired on FITE, below (per Wrestling-News.net):

* Sami Callihan def. JT Dunn

* The Unit def. The Brat Pack

* Alan Angels def. Robert Martyr

* Staple Gun Match: Alex Colon def. Crazy King

* Golden Ticket Gauntlet: Damian Chambers def. Shark Boy, Madman Fulton, Dan The Dad, Tre LaMar, Nevaeh, Ganger, Jessicka, Jeffrey John, Joe Demaro, Blair Onyx, Jody Threat, Crash Jaxon and Casey Jacobs

* The Motor City Machine Guns def. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

* REVOLVER World Championship Match: Jake Crist def. Steve Maclin

* Jon Moxley, Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice def. Rickey Shane Page, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed & Trey Miguel