wrestling / News
Wrestling REVOLVER And The Ring Of Destiny Results: New World Champion Crowned, More
Wrestling REVOLVER And The Ring Of Destiny took place on Saturday night and saw a new REVOLVER World Champion crowned. You can see the full results from the Dayton, Ohio show, which aired on FITE, below (per Wrestling-News.net):
* Sami Callihan def. JT Dunn
* The Unit def. The Brat Pack
* Alan Angels def. Robert Martyr
* Staple Gun Match: Alex Colon def. Crazy King
* Golden Ticket Gauntlet: Damian Chambers def. Shark Boy, Madman Fulton, Dan The Dad, Tre LaMar, Nevaeh, Ganger, Jessicka, Jeffrey John, Joe Demaro, Blair Onyx, Jody Threat, Crash Jaxon and Casey Jacobs
* The Motor City Machine Guns def. Ace Austin & Chris Bey
* REVOLVER World Championship Match: Jake Crist def. Steve Maclin
* Jon Moxley, Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice def. Rickey Shane Page, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed & Trey Miguel
#RevolverDESTINY I BOW TO YOU AND YOUR HARD WORK.. MOST OF THE WRESTLING REVOLVER FANS JUST DON'T KNOW A GREAT THING WHEN THEY SEE IT… MOTOR CITY.. MOTOR CITY.. RECOGNIZE AND ACKNOWLEDGE THE NEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT IMPACT CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/H7hYQIEic9
— Liliana S (@cleop4tr4hlv) June 18, 2023
@PWRevolver was inane last night! #RevolverDESTINY pic.twitter.com/hF2oy50Ix2
— Leatherface, but in drag (@SethAaronforeal) June 18, 2023
