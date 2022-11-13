wrestling / News
Wrestling REVOLVER Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em Results: Remix Title On The Line, More
Wrestling REVOLVER’s latest show Smoke Em If You Got Em took place on Saturday night with appearances from Jon Moxley and more. You can see the results from the show below, per PWInsider:
* Mike Bailey def. Jake Crist
* Allie Katch def. Jessicka
* Open Challenge: Brock Anderson def. Damian Chambers
* Zachary Wentz def. Bandido and Ace Austin
* Steve Maclin def. Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders and Crash Jaxon
* Rich Swann def. Brian Pillman Jr
* Swerve Strickland def. Myron Reed
* Jon Moxley came out to cut a promo praising the promotion and teasing that he would be doing a lot here over the next year. Damian Chambers interrupted Moxley, only to be tossed into the ring by Sami Callihan and taken out with a Death Rider.
* REVOLVER Remix Championship Iron Man Match: Alex Shelley def. Trey Miguel 7 falls to 6
SICK FINISH!!! Speedball defeats Jake Crist! #SmokeEmREVOLVER pic.twitter.com/D6KXQCo5LC
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) November 13, 2022
Thank you Sami! 🤗 #SmokeEmREVOLVER pic.twitter.com/mZeikX6VFf
— NailsAndNY – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) November 13, 2022
@PWRevolver #SmokeEmREVOLVER WAS A BLAST!!! Will share more later!! pic.twitter.com/fCi5bzU5Nz
— Andrew Sheranko (@A_Sheranko97) November 13, 2022
