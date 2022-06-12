Wrestling REVOLVER Stranger Thangs Results 6.11.22: Jon Moxley vs. Mike Bailey, More

Wrestling REVOLVER’s latest event, Stranger Thangs, took place on Saturday night with Jon Moxley taking on Mike Bailey and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV from Dayton, Ohio, below per Fightful:

* Rich Swann defeated Jordan Oliver

* Sudden Death Scramble Match: Jessicka Havok defeated Aiden Prince, Nate Wings, Tre LeMar, Billie Starkz, and Cole Radrick

* Madman Fulton defeated Warhorse

* Revolver Remix Championship Match: Trey Miguel defeated Alex Shelley

* Dayton Street Fight: Alex Colon defeated Myron Reed

* REVOLVER World Tag Team Championship Match: Prisoners Of Society (Steve Maclin & Westin Blake) defeated Infrared (Logan James & Tyler Matrix) and DadScout (Dan The Dad & ‘Manscout’ Jake Manning)

* Sami Callihan (w/ JT Davidson) defeated Damian Chambers

* Crash Jaxon defeated Larry D

* Revolver World Championship Match: JT Dunn defeated Jake Crist

* Jon Moxley defeated Mike Bailey