Wrestling REVOLVER Tales From The Ring 6 Results 10.14.23: Ace Austin In Action, More
Wrestling REVOLVER’s Tales From The Ring 6 took place on Saturday night with Ace Austin, Abadon and more competing. You can see the results below from the Grand Prairie, Texas show (courtesy of Cagematch.net:
* Alan Angels def. Dante Leon
* DEFY Women’s Championship Match: Vert Vixen def. Killa Kate
* Purple Haze def. Children Of The Scorned
* Rich Swann def. Laredo Kid
* Steve Maclin def. Brick Savage and Lance Archer
* Exodus Prime def. Barrett Brown, Damian Chambers, Izzy James, Kari Wright, Tatum Manning, The Pledge, and Tommy Becker
* Rascalz def. Alpha Sigma Sigma
* Ace Austin def. JD Griffey
* Texas Casket Match: Matthew Palmer def. Abadon
