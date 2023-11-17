Wrestling REVOLVER Unreal Results: Hangman Page Attacks Swerve Strickland, Ronda Rousey and Paul Walter Hauser Debut

Wrestling REVOLVER held their event Unreal last night at the Homenetmen Glendale Ararat in Los Angeles, California. The event ended up being noteworthy for three reasons. First, Ronda Rousey made her debut for the promotion, teaming with Marina Shafir against Athena and Billie Starkz. Second, the event continued an AEW feud as Hangman Page came out to attack Swerve Strickland. Finally, actor Paul Walter Hauser made his wrestling debut, defeating Matthew Palmer. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Gringo Loco def. Rey Horus

* Jacob Fatu def. Masha Slamovich

* Hangman Page attacked Swerve Strickland

* Paul Walter Hauser def. Matthew Palmer

* Wrestling Revolver World Championship Scramble Match: Jake Crist (c) def. Rocky Romero, Chris Bey, Alan Angels, Sonico and Damian Chambers

* Hoss 4 Corner Mayhem: Steve Maclin def. Jake Something, 1 Called Manders and Slice Boogie

* Mike Bailey def. Bryan Keith

* The Switchblades (Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan) def. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

* Athena & Billie Starkz vs. Marina Shafir & Ronda Rousey went to a no contest.

Masha and Fatu with an insane destroyer! #RevolverUNREAL pic.twitter.com/ZivAidICGp — Jake Drury (@SocksUnterShoes) November 17, 2023

jesus fucking christ pic.twitter.com/Xr15fVPM6H — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) November 17, 2023

The Switchblades (Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan) have arrived to take on The Rascalz for the first time ever! #RevolverUNREAL pic.twitter.com/UwP3bQTE4C — Lyric ✨ (@LyricWrestling) November 17, 2023

Hangman Page has just attacked Swerve at #RevolverUNREAL pic.twitter.com/Erdts3FdDY — FITE (@FiteTV) November 17, 2023

How dare you harm the wrestling figures, Matthew Palmer!#RevolverUNREAL pic.twitter.com/0zVY4t1gKi — FITE (@FiteTV) November 17, 2023