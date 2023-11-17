wrestling / News

Wrestling REVOLVER Unreal Results: Hangman Page Attacks Swerve Strickland, Ronda Rousey and Paul Walter Hauser Debut

November 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wrestling Revolver Unreal Image Credit: Wrestling Revolver

Wrestling REVOLVER held their event Unreal last night at the Homenetmen Glendale Ararat in Los Angeles, California. The event ended up being noteworthy for three reasons. First, Ronda Rousey made her debut for the promotion, teaming with Marina Shafir against Athena and Billie Starkz. Second, the event continued an AEW feud as Hangman Page came out to attack Swerve Strickland. Finally, actor Paul Walter Hauser made his wrestling debut, defeating Matthew Palmer. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Gringo Loco def. Rey Horus
* Jacob Fatu def. Masha Slamovich
* Hangman Page attacked Swerve Strickland
* Paul Walter Hauser def. Matthew Palmer
* Wrestling Revolver World Championship Scramble Match: Jake Crist (c) def. Rocky Romero, Chris Bey, Alan Angels, Sonico and Damian Chambers
* Hoss 4 Corner Mayhem: Steve Maclin def. Jake Something, 1 Called Manders and Slice Boogie
* Mike Bailey def. Bryan Keith
* The Switchblades (Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan) def. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)
* Athena & Billie Starkz vs. Marina Shafir & Ronda Rousey went to a no contest.

