Wrestling REVOLVER Vegas Vacation Results 05.28.22: New Champion, Street Fight, Scramble Match

May 28, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
Vegas Vacation Image Credit: Wrestling REVOLVER

Wrestling REVOLVER hosted Vegas Vacation event on May 28 from the Silver Nugget Casino & Event Center in Las Vegas, NV. Check out the full results below (per Fightful):

* Scramble Match: Blake Christian defeated Gringo Loco, Jordan Oliver, Nick Wayne, Anthony Greene, Cole Radrick, ASF, & Bodhi
* Billie Starkz defeated Shazza McKenzie
* REVOLVER Remix Championship Match: Trey Miguel (c) defeated Kenny King
* Fatal Four-Way: Crash Jaxon defeated Alexander Hammerstone, Kal Jak, & Willie Mack
* Effy defeated Dan The Dad
* Josh Alexander defeated ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey
* Vegas Street Fight: Alex Colon defeated Jimmy Jacobs
* IMPACT Digital Media Championship: Rich Swann defeated Matt Cardona (c)
* REVOLVER World Championship – Anything Goes Match: JT Dunn defeated Chris Bey (c)

