Wrestling REVOLVER Vegas Vacation Results 05.28.22: New Champion, Street Fight, Scramble Match

Wrestling REVOLVER hosted Vegas Vacation event on May 28 from the Silver Nugget Casino & Event Center in Las Vegas, NV. Check out the full results below (per Fightful):

* Scramble Match: Blake Christian defeated Gringo Loco, Jordan Oliver, Nick Wayne, Anthony Greene, Cole Radrick, ASF, & Bodhi

* Billie Starkz defeated Shazza McKenzie

* REVOLVER Remix Championship Match: Trey Miguel (c) defeated Kenny King

* Fatal Four-Way: Crash Jaxon defeated Alexander Hammerstone, Kal Jak, & Willie Mack

* Effy defeated Dan The Dad

* Josh Alexander defeated ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey

* Vegas Street Fight: Alex Colon defeated Jimmy Jacobs

* IMPACT Digital Media Championship: Rich Swann defeated Matt Cardona (c)

* REVOLVER World Championship – Anything Goes Match: JT Dunn defeated Chris Bey (c)