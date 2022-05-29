wrestling / News
Wrestling REVOLVER Vegas Vacation Results 05.28.22: New Champion, Street Fight, Scramble Match
Wrestling REVOLVER hosted Vegas Vacation event on May 28 from the Silver Nugget Casino & Event Center in Las Vegas, NV. Check out the full results below (per Fightful):
* Scramble Match: Blake Christian defeated Gringo Loco, Jordan Oliver, Nick Wayne, Anthony Greene, Cole Radrick, ASF, & Bodhi
* Billie Starkz defeated Shazza McKenzie
* REVOLVER Remix Championship Match: Trey Miguel (c) defeated Kenny King
* Fatal Four-Way: Crash Jaxon defeated Alexander Hammerstone, Kal Jak, & Willie Mack
* Effy defeated Dan The Dad
* Josh Alexander defeated ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey
* Vegas Street Fight: Alex Colon defeated Jimmy Jacobs
* IMPACT Digital Media Championship: Rich Swann defeated Matt Cardona (c)
* REVOLVER World Championship – Anything Goes Match: JT Dunn defeated Chris Bey (c)
NEW CHAMP #RichSwann #RevolverVegas pic.twitter.com/tPQ4Q0cafs
— NailsAndNY – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) May 29, 2022
Chris Bey won the @PWRevolver World Championship last night, and just lost it to @thejtdunn with help from @AllieKATCH… 😧 #RevolverVEGAS pic.twitter.com/1QznILlRwx
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) May 29, 2022
Josh Alexander & Speedball just had a MOTYC!@IMPACTWRESTLING represent!@Walking_Weapon @SpeedballBailey #RevolverVEGAS pic.twitter.com/s9q3yYsd2w
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) May 29, 2022
