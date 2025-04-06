Wrestling REVOLVER We Did That Results 4.5.25: 10-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

Wrestling REVOLVER’s We Did That show took place on Friday night, and the full results are online. You can check out the results from the Triller TV+-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Moose def. Marcus Mathers

* Havok def. Rachel Armstrong

* PWR Tag Team Championship Match: The Macabre def. Alpha Sigma Sigma, Latinos Most Wanted, and Tye Or Die

* REVOLVER Championship: Myron Reed def. Rich Swann

* Freelance World Championship Match: Alfonso Gonzalez def. Bigg Pound, Dark Pledge, Jeffrey John, Juni Underwood, and Regan Lydale

* JJ Garrett def. Dante Leon

* PWR Remix Championship Street Fight: Crash Jaxon def. Calvin Tankman

* August Matthews, Davey Bang, Gringo Loco, Joe Alonzo & Mustafa Ali def. Ace Austin, Jake Crist, Rich Swann, Steve Maclin & Trey Miguel