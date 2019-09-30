Wrestling Schedule For New York Comic Con: Mick Foley, Outsiders, AEW Panel & More

– New York Comic Con begins this coming Thursday, and a lot of wrestling talent will be in attendance. Headlocked Comic has announced that The Outsiders, Sgt. Slaughter, Mick Foley, Gangrel, and Joey Janela are set to appear at their booth (#137) during the con. The Outsiders and Slaughter will be there Thursday through Sunday, Foley will be there every day but Friday, Gangrel will be there Thursday and Friday, and Janela will be there for Friday only.

In addition, Troma will be selling exclusive “Toxie Club” T-Shirts that put the Toxic Avengers in a Bullet Club motif and Boom Studos! will have an exclusive Smackdown #1 comic print and a Jinder Mahal print.

Meanwhile, the following panels are set:

* Thursday at 4:15 PM

“Discover the groundbreaking comic book drama that’s taken the wrestling world by storm! Headlocked is out to change the way you look at professional wrestling by using actual wrestlers as the artists. And by building their series completely outside of the direct market, they’re changing the game for self-publishers as well! Mike Johnson (PWInsider) leads a discussion with series creator Michael Kingston, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Gangrel, artist & writer Jill Thompson, artist Doug Hills and surprise guests as they discuss their contributions to wrestling, and comics and how they’ve been influenced by them.”

* Friday at 4:15 PM

“WarnerMedia is bringing All Elite Wrestling for panel discussion with AEW Champion Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Awesome Kong, Nyla Rose, Brandi Rhodes and Jungle Boy discussing the promotion and series in Room 1A10.”

FInally, the following signings are set for Friday:

* Jinder Mahal signing at 1 PM at the BOOM! Studios Booth, #502

* Kane signing preview copies at 3 PM of his new book Mayor Kane: My Life in Wrestling and Liberty at the Hachette Books booth #2218

* Jinder Mahal signing at 5 PM at the Entertainment Earth Booth, #502

You can find out more about the convention here.