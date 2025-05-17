Wrestling Seamstress Sandra Gray To Release Book About Her Career

In an interview with Conrad Thompson for Insiders (via Fightful), wrestling seamstress Sandra Gray said that she plans to release a book at some point covering her career. Gray made gear for wrestlers like Scott Hall, Cody Rhodes, DDP and others.

She said: “I’m going to. I can tell you it’s not ready. I’ve been working on it for a while. There are a lot of pictures. I’m telling about how I got into the business. It’s got some special things like QR codes that you’re able to scan into some behind the scenes stuff that I haven’t put on social media. I’m hoping the first few books that I get to hold and see, I want to put real fabric swatches in it of the gear that I made. I don’t throw away anything. I learned to keep everything. I have swatches of things that are related to pictures in the book. Someone told me, when I told them that idea, they said, ‘You don’t have to put the real thing in there. Nobody is going to know.’ I said, ‘They won’t, but I know.’ I can’t wait to get to that part. I’m going to take the first (number) of books and cut swatches and put them right by where the gear is. This goes through my whole career from WCW, WWE, and AEW.“