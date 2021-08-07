Wrestling Stars Comment on WWE NXT Releases, Dakota Kai Deletes Tweet

– As previously reported, WWE announced the releases of 12 NXT wrestlers yesterday, including Bronson Reed, Mercedes Martinez, Bobby Fish, Ari Sterling, Kona Reeves, and more.

Reigning WWE Cruiserweight champion Kushida praised Ari Sterling after his release. He wrote on Twitter, “@AriSterlingWWE is a really really talented wrestler,I think.Hope to see you in someday again.GOOD LUCK!!”

Meanwhile, Chelsea Green, who was released by WWE earlier this year, showed support for Bronson Reed. She tweeted out, “It doesn’t matter where you end up, you’ll be successful!!!! You’re a god damn star.”

It also appears current NXT Superstar Dakota Kai commented on the releases yesterday on Twitter in a tweet that was later deleted (via WrestlingInc.com). She wrote, “My heart is broken.”

Also, Kyle O’Reilly, the former stablemate and tag team partner for Bobby Fish, tweeted on yesterday’s releases, “The word of the day is ‘Bummer.’ It was a bummer to see my friends lose their jobs but I take solace in knowing they will all end up OK and doing great things. Still though, major bummer.”

