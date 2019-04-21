Wrestling Stars Celebrate Easter: AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Bully Ray, More

– It’s Easter Sunday, and stars from the wrestling world are sharing their well-wishes with fans for the occasion. You can see posts below fromo AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Bully Ray, Jerry Lawler, Mia Yim and a host of others.

On behalf of 411, Happy Easter to those of you that celebrate it. And for those that don’t, have a good Sunday!

Happy Easter everyone. — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) April 21, 2019

Happy Easter 🐰🙏🏻🐣 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 21, 2019

STRONGER THAN DEATH 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 To fellow Defenders of the Faith around the world…

HAPPY EASTER!!!! (ps…there is no Wellness Policy in Heaven) 😂 pic.twitter.com/gce8xID15M — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 21, 2019

Happy Easter everyone, from the Grumpy Easter Bunny! pic.twitter.com/tT50qq4ob0 — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) April 21, 2019

Happy Easter and happy Game Of Thrones day! — The HBIC (@MiaYim) April 21, 2019

Eggs. — My Shoot Name Brand (@WWEMaverick) April 21, 2019

Happy Easter from Some “Bunny” special! (Hint: it’s Stella Lou) 🐰 pic.twitter.com/LSiNz1dPY6 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) April 21, 2019

Happy Easter! — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) April 21, 2019

I plan on eating a giant bag of Cadbury mini eggs today, and then defend the #WWE Cruiserweight Championship at #WWEMoline. Happy Easter. #PremierAthlete 💪🏼 @ Moline, Illinois https://t.co/Lyg1yPz9kR — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) April 21, 2019