Wrestling Stars Celebrate Easter: AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Bully Ray, More

April 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles Raw 4-15-19

– It’s Easter Sunday, and stars from the wrestling world are sharing their well-wishes with fans for the occasion. You can see posts below fromo AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Bully Ray, Jerry Lawler, Mia Yim and a host of others.

On behalf of 411, Happy Easter to those of you that celebrate it. And for those that don’t, have a good Sunday!

