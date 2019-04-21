wrestling / News
Wrestling Stars Celebrate Easter: AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Bully Ray, More
– It’s Easter Sunday, and stars from the wrestling world are sharing their well-wishes with fans for the occasion. You can see posts below fromo AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Bully Ray, Jerry Lawler, Mia Yim and a host of others.
On behalf of 411, Happy Easter to those of you that celebrate it. And for those that don’t, have a good Sunday!
Happy Easter everyone.
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) April 21, 2019
Happy Easter 🐰🙏🏻🐣
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 21, 2019
STRONGER THAN DEATH 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
To fellow Defenders of the Faith around the world…
HAPPY EASTER!!!!
(ps…there is no Wellness Policy in Heaven) 😂 pic.twitter.com/gce8xID15M
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 21, 2019
Happy Easter everyone, from the Grumpy Easter Bunny! pic.twitter.com/tT50qq4ob0
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) April 21, 2019
Happy Easter and happy Game Of Thrones day!
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) April 21, 2019
Happy Easter!!! pic.twitter.com/gYaDUEuG9Q
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 21, 2019
Happy Easter! I was real excited to meet that Bunny #happyeaster @MariaLKanellis @wwe pic.twitter.com/XuvBW4tfdL
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) April 21, 2019
Eggs.
— My Shoot Name Brand (@WWEMaverick) April 21, 2019
🐰 Wir wünschen Euch #FroheOstern! #WWE #TheNewDay #HappyEaster pic.twitter.com/W0WPseg8sj
— WWE Deutschland (@WWEDeutschland) April 21, 2019
Happy Easter. pic.twitter.com/GG8zvVSKgx
— A.C.H.™ (@GoGoACH) April 21, 2019
Have a Great Easter Sunday! #EasterSunday #Easter #EasterSunday2019 #EasterMorning #EasterDay #EasterBunny pic.twitter.com/giXPEmx4M6
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) April 21, 2019
— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) April 21, 2019
Happy Easter from Some “Bunny” special! (Hint: it’s Stella Lou) 🐰 pic.twitter.com/LSiNz1dPY6
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) April 21, 2019
Happy Easter!
— SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) April 21, 2019
I plan on eating a giant bag of Cadbury mini eggs today, and then defend the #WWE Cruiserweight Championship at #WWEMoline. Happy Easter. #PremierAthlete 💪🏼 @ Moline, Illinois https://t.co/Lyg1yPz9kR
— Tony Nese (@TonyNese) April 21, 2019
Happy Easter! Rejoice! HE has risen! pic.twitter.com/z4GidyTZiY
— REBEL/ Tanea (@RebelTanea) April 21, 2019
Easter showboater. by @Scaryetta pic.twitter.com/y0nd0ZPcPP
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) April 21, 2019
Happy Easter! 💜🐇 pic.twitter.com/duSP5MneGT
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 21, 2019
Have #HappyEaster from #TheTazShow pic.twitter.com/6NppZZeb7v
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) April 21, 2019
Happy easter everyone!
— Jessicka Havok (@FearHavok) April 21, 2019
Happy Easter pic.twitter.com/vs4M2n0C1E
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 21, 2019
#HappyEaster
OHHH YEAH pic.twitter.com/Uicc34RrEY
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 21, 2019
