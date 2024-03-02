wrestling / News

Wrestling Stars, Industry Pay Tribute to Sting Ahead of AEW Revolution

March 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Sting 2-28-24 Image Credit: AEW

– WWE Hall of Famer Sting wrestles his last match over the weekend at AEW Revolution slated for tomorrow in Greensboro, North Carolina. A number of stars from across wrestling and the industry are paying tribute to Sting ahead of his last match. They include Matt Hardy, Dustin Rhodes, Ric Flair, and more. Malakai Black also paid tribute to The Icon on his Instagram Stories. ou can view their comments below.

Sting wrestles his final match tomorrow night at AEW Revolution. He’ll be teaming with Darby Allin to defend their AEW Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks. The event goes down live on pay-per-view at the Greensboro, Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

