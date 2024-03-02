wrestling / News
Wrestling Stars, Industry Pay Tribute to Sting Ahead of AEW Revolution
– WWE Hall of Famer Sting wrestles his last match over the weekend at AEW Revolution slated for tomorrow in Greensboro, North Carolina. A number of stars from across wrestling and the industry are paying tribute to Sting ahead of his last match. They include Matt Hardy, Dustin Rhodes, Ric Flair, and more. Malakai Black also paid tribute to The Icon on his Instagram Stories. ou can view their comments below.
Sting wrestles his final match tomorrow night at AEW Revolution. He’ll be teaming with Darby Allin to defend their AEW Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks. The event goes down live on pay-per-view at the Greensboro, Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.
It's #TheIcon @sting's final match this Sunday at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV from the historic @gbocoliseum
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 1, 2024
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 1, 2024
STING 🦂 I hope I'm still doing crazy stuff in my 60's. Congratulations on a hell of a career.

Go buy the PPV tomorrow!
— Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) March 2, 2024
— Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) March 2, 2024
Thank you, @Sting, for being an inspiration to generations of pro wrestling performers & fans. Your iconic career deserves every bit of praise it gets as you are an absolute GOAT. As excited as your colleagues & fans are for #AEWRevolution this Sunday, we will miss you immensely.
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 2, 2024
I have personally requested that we acquire the rights to Sting's appearance on Vicki Lawrence's daytime show, "Vicki!"

I have yet to receive a response.
— RJ City (@RJCity1) March 2, 2024
— RJ City (@RJCity1) March 2, 2024
What a moment to be in @Sting's first match back and imo, the best cinematic match ever.
— Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) March 1, 2024
Thank you, @Sting. I hope you enjoy tomorrow as much as we enjoyed our time with you 🦂#AEWRevolution
— Aubrey Edwards (@RefAubrey) March 2, 2024
My dad took me to Starrcade ‘97 in DC to watch Sting win the WCW World Title. We sat in the absolute back row of the arena.
I took my dad to Arthur Ashe Stadium in NYC to watch me referee for Sting on this day. He had better seats.
Life is wild. #AEWRevolution https://t.co/qov78OVveZ
— Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) March 1, 2024
Icon, inspiration and friend. Thank you @Sting for an incredible career. I will miss you man. #Stinger
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 1, 2024
If you know my story of why I became a fan and ultimately started my own crazy journey in this crazy Biz. Then you know how much @Sting meant to me and how cool this was for me to share a stage and mic with my inspiration as a Man and wrestler! #thankyousting
— The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) March 1, 2024
Success Is Best When It's Shared! WOOOOO! @Sting
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 2, 2024
Finally, taking time to sit back & think about it, Sunday night at Revolution, I'm going to be heartbroken knowing it's Sting's last match. The matches we had at Arthur Ashe & the one in Greensboro with Punk & MJF are memories I'll cherish for the rest of my life.

From an 8 year…
From an 8 year…
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) February 29, 2024
