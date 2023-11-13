wrestling / News

Various News: Wrestling Stars React to NFL Games, Kevin Von Erich Cheered in Dallas

November 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Britt Baker AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– A few wrestlers shared their thoughts on the various NFL games this weekend including Britt Baker and The Miz. Baker, Miz, and Johnny Gargano posted to Twitter to react to their respective teams’ (the Pittsburgh Steelers in Baker’s case and the Cleveland Browns in Miz & Gargano’s) performance:

– Speaking of wrestling and the NFL, Marshall Von Erich shared a video of his dad Kevin getting cheered by the crowd at the Dallas Cowboys’ home game on Sunday, writing:

“God bless Texas @dallascowboys #TheIronClaw #VonErichs”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Britt Baker, Johnny Gargano, Kevin Von Erich, NFL, The Miz, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading