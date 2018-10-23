More Wrestling Stars React to Roman Reigns Announcing His Battle With Leukemia

Following last night’s WWE Raw, the outpouring of support continued for Roman Reigns, who announced he was battling leukemia once again…

I’ve never seen the air sucked out of a locker room like it was tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with Roman and his family. #ThankYouRoman — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 23, 2018

My sincere prayers for @WWERomanReigns to not only BEAT Leukemia but to Also Continue to be a Beacon Of Light as he Has Always Been for our @WWE Family,Partners and Fans. To All of us you and your Family are LOVED,APPRECIATED AND We’re Grateful For What you’ve sacrificed 4US ALL! — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) October 23, 2018

Watching #RAW Damn, all the best @WWERomanReigns #Respect You've got a lot of people in your corner. 👊 — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) October 23, 2018

Thank you Roman for showing us what a real warrior looks like. Sending many prayers to you and your family!! We’ll all be waiting for you to come back home to #RAW -B — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) October 23, 2018

my heart goes out to @WWERomanReigns and his family. you are a fighter in every sense of the word. can’t wait to see you back in the ring #FCancer 👊🏼 — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) October 23, 2018

Speedy recovery Joe you got this 💪🏾 — MR IMPACT WRESTLING (@TheMooseNation) October 23, 2018

.@WWERomanReigns The power of the Big Dog is in the heart. The hulkamaniacs, the #wweuniverse and I stand with you. We pray for you and we’ll all be waiting for you to hurry back in good health. Gods got you. Only Love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) October 23, 2018

Nothing but love and respect for @WWERomanReigns

I’ve really enjoyed working together over the past year, I can’t wait till he’s back kicking ass where he belongs. Thoughts and prayers are with you 🙏 ❤️ — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) October 23, 2018

#ThankYouRoman

My aunt also had Leukemia. I hope you get better soon, Roman!! https://t.co/YVrrijai7N — KAIRI SANE⚓️ (@KairiSaneWWE) October 23, 2018

@WWERomanReigns’ success was something I aspired for myself since he was an all-conference DT at Georgia Tech over a decade ago. I think of how much he’s achieved but far more importantly, I think of his family & loved ones. All the love and strength in beating this, Big Uce. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) October 23, 2018

✊🏻 THANK YOU ROMAN ✊🏻 All Respect and Prayers 🙏🏻 The BIG DOG will be Back https://t.co/ZyXfmp24rq — Otis Dozovic (@WWEDozovic) October 23, 2018

His real name is Joe & he’s a stand up guy! Inside the ring one of the best I’ve battled with. Outside the ring one of the most genuine people I have ever met & learned from. See you soon good brother #ThankYouRoman ( ..and he smells great) — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) October 23, 2018

There is no doubt you are going to beat this again! Wishing you a speedy recovery champ! @WWERomanReigns #thankyouroman https://t.co/LvZ2Osdlji — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) October 23, 2018

Friend, you have my prayers and your family is your greatest support!! This will pass and you will come back stronger than before. Your health is what matters!! Take care of you!🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dcbp7fSusc — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) October 23, 2018

Here is a statement from @GeorgiaTechFB released to me minutes ago in regards to former DL Joe Anoa’i (@WWERomanReigns) who announced tonight on @WWE that he’s battling Leukemia again. pic.twitter.com/jTG4UpVPAf — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 23, 2018

He’s one of favorite opponents in the ring… and one of my favorite people outside of it. He’s got a big fight ahead of him…but we like fights. Good luck Uce! I’ve got your back… @ Roman https://t.co/5d0UMBxLUe — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 23, 2018

My thoughts & prayers go out to @WWERomanReigns & his family. Breaks my heart but praying & believing for a speedy & full recovery. — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) October 23, 2018

#ThankYouRoman for being a huge source of inspiration and wishing you a speedy recovery. — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) October 23, 2018

Still in shock. Don’t think I’ll ever find the words. Just thank you for inspiring, motivating, and overall just being a good guy. #ThankYouRoman @WWERomanReigns — Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) October 23, 2018

.@WWERomanReigns YOU gave us the gift of your work ethic in NXT. You gave us the gift of your athleticism & determination in the ring. You gave us the gift of your knowledge in the locker room. But your comeback match will be the greatest gift of all. We are all looking fwd to it — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 23, 2018