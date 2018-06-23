Wrestling Stars Pay Tribute to Late Pantera Drummer Vinnie Paul

– As previously reported, Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul sadly passed away this week. He was 54 years old. A number of WWE and wrestling stars have commented on his passing and paid tribute to Vinnie Paul on Twitter. You can check out some tweets from Bray Wyatt, Corey Graves, and WWE Hall of Famer Iron Sheik below.

Dear Vinnie Paul, Thank you for giving us the concept of finding beauty in our rage.

Your music will remain timeless, for those worthy of hearing it.

I know Dimebag welcomed you home with open arms. Rest well my brother #ByDemonsBeDriven — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 23, 2018

Bummed to wake up to the news about Vinnie Paul. One of the greatest to ever play. Black Tooth Grins tonight in memoriam. 🤘🏻 — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 23, 2018

CHRIS JERICHO Shares Last Photo He Received From VINNIE PAUL FOZZY singer and WWE wresting superstar Chris Jericho has shared the last picture he received from his friend, late PANTERA and… https://t.co/EGlUIV1log — Sign Of The Horns (@SignOfTheHorns) June 23, 2018

First Dimebag and Now Vinnie Paul. I grew up listening to @Pantera. Their music gave me so many memories and had so much meaning for me. Vinnie you will always be remembered. This sucks.… https://t.co/3w7fA8AiwW — Chad Lail (@ChadLailWWE) June 23, 2018

VINNIE PAUL GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 23, 2018