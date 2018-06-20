The Wrestling World Continues to Mourn Vader: Dreamer, JBL, Road Dogg, & More React

– It was reported earlier today that Leon ‘Vader’ White passed away at the age of 63. The wrestling world continues to mourn, with Dreamer, JBL, & more commenting…

My prayers and thoughts go out to the family Of truly one of the greatest big men to step foot in the ring. Vader my friend May you R.I.P — D-von Dudley (@TestifyDVon) June 20, 2018

"I fear no man and I feel no pain!" Vader terrified me as a kid and later fired me up as a rebellious teenager. I was such a pure fan of him. RIP big man. #VaderTime #RIPVader pic.twitter.com/Qm5OWcckRB — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) June 20, 2018

When I was a kid I was legit scared of Vader Thanks for making me believe #RIPVader — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 20, 2018

My thoughts are with the family, friends and fans of Vader. An unmistakable force of nature. pic.twitter.com/C1rY3Y90Lo — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) June 20, 2018

GOD BLESS VADER FOREVER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 20, 2018

I met Vader on a show in Chicago 4-5 years ago. Incredibly nice person. RIP — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) June 20, 2018

Vader’s last @WWE PPV was a match with me, he wanted me to kick out of his finish/he told me “today you get the old Vader, I want it to mean something when you win.” RIP big man, and thanks! #respect pic.twitter.com/t3FiP2jMmh — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 20, 2018

I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Leon “Baby Bull” White aka “Big” Van Vader! My prayers of strength go out to his family at this time, I’m sorry for your loss. #RIPVADER — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) June 20, 2018

Vader changed the wrestling buisness

He set the tone for how a BIG man should wrestle

Celebrate his life

Watch his greatness in the ring#ItsTime pic.twitter.com/syCKHKeRcv — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) June 20, 2018

We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of Leon White (aka BIG VAN VADER) who passed away last night. — NWA (@nwa) June 20, 2018

RIP Vader. This is very sad news as a wrestling fan and @RamsNFL fan. Godspeed big man. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) June 20, 2018

RIP Vader — Sabintron2020 (@SuperChrisSabin) June 20, 2018

Saddened to hear of the passing of Vader aka Leon White. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/S9DvedCzYT — Joseph Conners (@JosephConners) June 20, 2018