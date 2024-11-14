wrestling / News

Wrestling World Pays Tribute to Eddie Guerrero on Anniversary of his Death

November 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Eddie Guerrero Image Credit: WWE

Eddie Guerrero passed away 19 years ago as of yesterday, as he passed on November 13, 2005. The wrestling world took to social media to honor the Hall of Famer.

JBL wrote: “His greatness can’t be described with words. Miss you Ese.

Matt Hardy added: “The pro wrestling world is thinking about Eddie Guerrero today. We all miss you & love ya, Ese!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Eddie Guerrero, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading