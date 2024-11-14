Wrestling World Pays Tribute to Eddie Guerrero on Anniversary of his Death

Eddie Guerrero passed away 19 years ago as of yesterday, as he passed on November 13, 2005. The wrestling world took to social media to honor the Hall of Famer.

JBL wrote: “His greatness can’t be described with words. Miss you Ese.”

Matt Hardy added: “The pro wrestling world is thinking about Eddie Guerrero today. We all miss you & love ya, Ese!”

His greatness can’t be described with words. Miss you Ese. pic.twitter.com/cIFI4rGpqs — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 14, 2024