The Wrestling World Reacts to The Passing of Tom ‘Dynamite Kid’ Billington

December 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
The Dynamite Kid 2

It was reported this morning that Tom ‘Dynamite Kid’ Billington had passed away. Will Ospreay, Tyler Bate, Paige, Johnny Moss, and many more have commented on his passing…

