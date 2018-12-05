The Wrestling World Reacts to The Passing of Tom ‘Dynamite Kid’ Billington

It was reported this morning that Tom ‘Dynamite Kid’ Billington had passed away. Will Ospreay, Tyler Bate, Paige, Johnny Moss, and many more have commented on his passing…

Professional Wrestling as we now it today. He flew high, and gave it his all every match. Thanks for everything and sad to have lost another family member. 😞 Rest In Peace Dyno. 🙏 🇬🇧 🐶 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/0p57E6dLwx — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) December 5, 2018

It's with great sadness I have to inform you all that THE "DYNAMITE KID" TOMMY BILLINGTON ON HIS BIRTHDAY HAS PASSED AWAY.. A TRUE BRITISH AMBASSADOR FOR WRESTLING WORLDWIDE RIP "KID' CONDOLENCES TO MARK & HIS FAMILY MARTY JONES pic.twitter.com/TRYbBTpTgf — Marty Jones (@martyleglockno1) December 5, 2018

I heard news that Tommy Billington also know as the Dynamite Kid has passed away. Thank you for all the work you’ve done for our country and inspiring so many wrestlers to take a chance on themselves. RIP Dynamite Kid. pic.twitter.com/yzQ74Swhhz — ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) December 5, 2018

RIP Dynamite Kid. One of the best to every come from these islands. Everyone take seventeen minutes of your life to watch the man in action in his prime. https://t.co/Ob83Bqq9Lj — Jim Smallman (@jimsmallman) December 5, 2018

Dynamite Kid and Tiger Mask made me want to be in New Japan when I was younger. Even more so than the WWF. My first ever real job in wrestling happened to be New Japan, as soon as i… https://t.co/jWQZLaeWCj — 🇺🇸TJ Perkins🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) December 5, 2018

Gutted to hear about the passing of one of my hero’s and biggest inspirations. RIP Dynamite Kid, Tommy Billington. pic.twitter.com/knQuwNOZKQ — Tyler Bate (@Tyler_Bate) December 5, 2018

The NWA sends its deepest condolences and sympathies to the family, friends and wrestling fans of The Dynamite Kid. #RIPDynamiteKid pic.twitter.com/ZN2WRbKoJJ — NWA (@nwa) December 5, 2018

We’re saddened to learn of this morning’s news. On behalf of the entire #STW family, our thoughts go out to the family, friends and fans of the Dynamite Kid. pic.twitter.com/tW1g66g4pA — Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard (@PrichardShow) December 5, 2018

EXCELLENT WORKER INSIDE THE RING. TOUGH MAN OUTSIDE. GOD BLESS THE DYNAMITE KID pic.twitter.com/WWObV2gKE0 — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 5, 2018

One of the most athletic, intense & spectacular wrestlers ever. Game-changer wrestler, LEGEND. #DynamiteKid RIP 🙏 — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) December 5, 2018

Condolences to the friends and family of British wrestling legend Tommy Billington "The Dynamite Kid". https://t.co/IWPS8p4Syw — WOS Wrestling (@WOSWrestling) December 5, 2018

Gutted to hear about the passing of ‘The Dynamite Kid’ .

I like many others, would try to emulate him…I failed obviously as there could only be one!

I’m proud to own one of the last pairs of boots worn by Tommy!

My thoughts go to Mark Billington and the family. #RIPDynamite pic.twitter.com/VOjoEztenl — Johnny Moss (@Johnny_Moss) December 5, 2018

Dynamite Kid, R.I.P. I wanted to meet him once. All the Japanese wrestlers are also sad. He was a really strong man. — 小島 聡【SATOSHI KOJIMA】 (@cozy_lariat) December 5, 2018

Pioneer, trailblazer, pure dynamite. Your work will always stand the test of time. #DynamiteKid pic.twitter.com/WZwFW8Ah4A — Dave Mastiff (@DaveMastiff) December 5, 2018

Saddened to hear about the passing of Dynamite Kid. There was a time I watched every Dynamite match I could get my hands on including this tribute video countless times. Despite many attempts of re-creating his magic I would never come close. https://t.co/OzLSl4JCW7 via @YouTube — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 5, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to all the family and friends of Tom “Dynamite Kid” Billington … a true in-ring pioneer in the professional wrestling industry… RIP… — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) December 5, 2018

One of the greatest wrestlers of all time… Rest in peace Mr. Bellington, the Dynamite Kid. pic.twitter.com/luTkgHBAMl — LuFisto (@LuFisto) December 5, 2018

Sad to hear that Dynamite Kid has passed away! RIP Brother! — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) December 5, 2018

#RIPDynamiteKid One of the greatest professional wrestlers to come from 🇬🇧 Thoughts and prayers to his family A personal favourite match of IPW management Dynamite Kid vs @BretHart Enjoy: https://t.co/xBPNvvPNZU pic.twitter.com/VGh2lY0QLf — IPW (@IPWUK) December 5, 2018