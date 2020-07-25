wrestling / News

Wrestling World Reacts To Death of Regis Philbin, Highlights Of Wrestler Appearances On Live! With Regis & Kathie Lee

July 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Regis Philbin

As we noted earlier today, TV icon, talk show host and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host Regis Philbin has passed away at the age of 88. Philbin was a noted wrestling fan and had made appearances for WWE over the years, including at Wrestlemania VII. The wrestling world has reacted to his death.

WWE issued the following statement: “WWE is saddened to learn that legendary entertainment figure Regis Philbin has passed away at age 88.

WWE Superstars were frequent guests on Philbin’s morning show, “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee,” including Ultimate Warrior, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, John Cena and many more. Philbin even battled the massive Yokozuna in an epic tug-of-war on an episode.

The TV icon was also a memorable presence at WrestleMania VII where he conducted backstage interviews and provided commentary for the main event showdown between WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter and Hulk Hogan. Regis also appeared on the historic Raw 1000, sending a classy congratulatory message to WWE.

WWE extends its condolences to Philbin’s family, friends and fans.

Here are more reactions from those in the wrestling business:

You can also see highlights of various wrestlers on his talk show over the years below.

