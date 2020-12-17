wrestling / News
Wrestling World Reacts To News Of Pregnancy Announcement From Brandi and Cody Rhodes
As we reported yesterday, Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced on AEW Dynamite that they are expecting a baby, which will be a first for the couple. The wrestling world has reacted to the news on social media.
Dustin Rhodes wrote: “I’m gonna be an uncle!!! Gonna spoil the shit outta him/her. Lots of candy! 😂😂
Big congratulation to you both @TheBrandiRhodes @CodyRhodes Love you. #UncleDust”
Renee Paquette added: “Congrats!!!!! Now can we discuss how beautiful this baby will be…?! I mean, c’mon!”
You can find other responses below.
Congrats @CodyRhodes and @TheBrandiRhodes !!!
I already knew….
I have 8 of my own, my #RukusSenses picked it up 🤣
Much love ♥️♥️♥️♥️#AEWDynamite
— RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) December 17, 2020
@TheBrandiRhodes busted it wide open and now she pregnant!
Congratulations to you and @CodyRhodes!!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/XFia886GL8
— Swolenko: Big Swole® (@SwoleWorld) December 17, 2020
Congratulations @TheBrandiRhodes and @CodyRhodes!!! Thank you so much for making the wonderful announcement tonight on #AEWDynamite that you’re expecting a new baby!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 17, 2020
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 17, 2020
Congrats @CodyRhodes & @TheBrandiRhodes! Can’t wait to ride Dumbo!
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 17, 2020
This post is already out of date and I'm ok with it 👶
Congrats @TheBrandiRhodes and @CodyRhodes! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/l618AXbdpf
— Aubrey Edwards 💗💜💙 (@RefAubrey) December 17, 2020
Closing out 2020 on an epic high! Our hearts are so full. Thank you! ❤️🤰🏽 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xhZpDVYB1e
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 17, 2020
Congrats!!!!! Now can we discuss how beautiful this baby will be…?! I mean, c’mon! https://t.co/Q8NP6TIwti
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 17, 2020
OMG 😍😍😍 I’m so happy for them both! Congrats @TheBrandiRhodes @CodyRhodes 👏👏 https://t.co/5l3rIrplEj
— Shazza McKenzie (@Shazza_McKenzie) December 17, 2020
I need to stock up on children’s books! 🤗🍼💙 https://t.co/yQ9AYs250J
— Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) December 17, 2020
