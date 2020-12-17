Wrestling World Reacts To News Of Pregnancy Announcement From Brandi and Cody Rhodes

As we reported yesterday, Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced on AEW Dynamite that they are expecting a baby, which will be a first for the couple. The wrestling world has reacted to the news on social media.

Dustin Rhodes wrote: “I’m gonna be an uncle!!! Gonna spoil the shit outta him/her. Lots of candy! 😂😂

Big congratulation to you both @TheBrandiRhodes @CodyRhodes Love you. #UncleDust”

Renee Paquette added: “Congrats!!!!! Now can we discuss how beautiful this baby will be…?! I mean, c’mon!”

You can find other responses below.

Congrats @CodyRhodes and @TheBrandiRhodes !!! I already knew…. I have 8 of my own, my #RukusSenses picked it up 🤣 Much love ♥️♥️♥️♥️#AEWDynamite — RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) December 17, 2020

Congratulations @TheBrandiRhodes and @CodyRhodes!!! Thank you so much for making the wonderful announcement tonight on #AEWDynamite that you’re expecting a new baby! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 17, 2020

This post is already out of date and I'm ok with it 👶 Congrats @TheBrandiRhodes and @CodyRhodes! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/l618AXbdpf — Aubrey Edwards 💗💜💙 (@RefAubrey) December 17, 2020

Closing out 2020 on an epic high! Our hearts are so full. Thank you! ❤️🤰🏽 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xhZpDVYB1e — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 17, 2020

Congrats!!!!! Now can we discuss how beautiful this baby will be…?! I mean, c’mon! https://t.co/Q8NP6TIwti — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 17, 2020