Wrestling World Reacts To News Of Pregnancy Announcement From Brandi and Cody Rhodes

December 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we reported yesterday, Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced on AEW Dynamite that they are expecting a baby, which will be a first for the couple. The wrestling world has reacted to the news on social media.

Dustin Rhodes wrote: “I’m gonna be an uncle!!! Gonna spoil the shit outta him/her. Lots of candy! 😂😂
Big congratulation to you both @TheBrandiRhodes @CodyRhodes Love you. #UncleDust

Renee Paquette added: “Congrats!!!!! Now can we discuss how beautiful this baby will be…?! I mean, c’mon!

