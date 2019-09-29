wrestling / News

Wrestling World Reacts To Passing Of Rick Bognar: Chris Jericho, Taya Valkyrie, More

September 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fake Razor Ramon Rick Bognar

As we reported earlier today, Rick Bognar, best known as the Fake Razor Ramon in the WWf, passed away suddenly back on September 20 at the age of 49. The wrestling world has reacted to his passing, including Chris Jericho and others.

View this post on Instagram

Sorry to hear about the passing of my old friend @titan.rick today. Rick was a constant opponent and friend from the first month I moved to Calgary in 1990, all the way until we (and @stormwrestlingacademy) worked for #WAR in in Japan in 1995. He ended up in @WWE as the “fake” #RazorRamon and then become a motivational speaker. He was a funny guy who did great impressions and a literal giant in the ring! I last saw him before a @fozzyrock gig in Calgary a few years ago and it was great to reconnect and catch up. 49 is way too young to pass away, but I’ll always remember his big smile and drinking #chuhi with he and @dr.luther whilst singing Karaoke in Japan! God bless you Rick! #ricktitan

A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rick Bognar, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading