wrestling / News
Wrestling World Reacts To Passing Of Rick Bognar: Chris Jericho, Taya Valkyrie, More
As we reported earlier today, Rick Bognar, best known as the Fake Razor Ramon in the WWf, passed away suddenly back on September 20 at the age of 49. The wrestling world has reacted to his passing, including Chris Jericho and others.
View this post on Instagram
Sorry to hear about the passing of my old friend @titan.rick today. Rick was a constant opponent and friend from the first month I moved to Calgary in 1990, all the way until we (and @stormwrestlingacademy) worked for #WAR in in Japan in 1995. He ended up in @WWE as the “fake” #RazorRamon and then become a motivational speaker. He was a funny guy who did great impressions and a literal giant in the ring! I last saw him before a @fozzyrock gig in Calgary a few years ago and it was great to reconnect and catch up. 49 is way too young to pass away, but I’ll always remember his big smile and drinking #chuhi with he and @dr.luther whilst singing Karaoke in Japan! God bless you Rick! #ricktitan
Sad to hear the news about Rick Bognar aka Rick Titan, Big Titan, Razor Ramon 2 passing away. 🙏🙏 this photo was taken while running into Rick a few years back at Chinook Center, and unfortunately was the last time I saw Rick, but we had a good talk about Japan🇯🇵R.I.P. Rick 🙏 pic.twitter.com/we0blAoLkd
— Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) September 28, 2019
Sad to hear about the passing of Rick Bognar/Rick Titan. Great a d funny guy from the time I met him in ECW. Some remember him as Fake Razor Ramon. That gig came out of him doing it on an ECW house show. He popped the boys and the crowd. God speed Rick!
— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) September 28, 2019
So sad!!! He worked at the Golds Gym when I did my first fitness competition. Always so happy and positive. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/FlftlTVQ1i
— Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) September 28, 2019
Truly saddened to hear of the passing of Rick Bognar. Condolences to his family. 🙏 my friend.
— Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) September 28, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Sets Record Straight on AEW Meeting With CM Punk, Claims Punk Made AEW ‘Look Like Dumbasses’
- Sean Waltman Says Candice LeRae Is One of Wrestling’s Best Babyfaces, Talks Returning to WWE After nWo
- Bruce Prichard on How Vince McMahon Was Convinced to Let Mick Foley Debut Cactus Jack in WWE, What it Meant to Foley
- Kevin Dunn Confirms Return of New Sets, ‘Flames and Lasers’ Pyro to WWE