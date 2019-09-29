Wrestling World Reacts To Passing Of Rick Bognar: Chris Jericho, Taya Valkyrie, More

View this post on Instagram

Sorry to hear about the passing of my old friend @titan.rick today. Rick was a constant opponent and friend from the first month I moved to Calgary in 1990, all the way until we (and @stormwrestlingacademy) worked for #WAR in in Japan in 1995. He ended up in @WWE as the “fake” #RazorRamon and then become a motivational speaker. He was a funny guy who did great impressions and a literal giant in the ring! I last saw him before a @fozzyrock gig in Calgary a few years ago and it was great to reconnect and catch up. 49 is way too young to pass away, but I’ll always remember his big smile and drinking #chuhi with he and @dr.luther whilst singing Karaoke in Japan! God bless you Rick! #ricktitan