Wrestling World Reacts to Vince McMahon Retirement: Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Jim Ross, Many More

Vince McMahon’s announcement that he’s retiring from WWE has drawn reactions across the wrestling world including Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Jim Ross, and more. As noted, McMahon announced his retirement from all WWE duties on Friday and the move drew comments from a ton of current and former WWE stars, non-WWE talent and more.

You can see a selection of tweets below reacting to the news featuring everyone from Angle and Foley to Page, Matt Cardona, Cinta De Oro and many others:

After winning a gold medal in 1996, I found my 2nd calling because of @VinceMcMahon … thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I Love you Vince. P.S. I’m still Vince’s favorite @steveaustinBSR 😁 pic.twitter.com/H8vVF91lwn — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 22, 2022

Thank you for everything, Vince. You changed my life. https://t.co/XAmnqkmdDu — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 22, 2022

Thank you 4 the decades of dedication to entertainment Thank you 4 the miles you traveled Thank you 4 the sacrifices Thank you 4 the priceless business advice Thank you 4 the opportunity to be a WWE SUPERSTAR @VinceMcMahon You’re not perfect..but you’re forever a legend 🫡 pic.twitter.com/O3fvN4K2az — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 22, 2022

WOW! Helluva day! — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 22, 2022

Thank you for everything Vince! You’ve been nothing but nice to me and I appreciate everything you’ve done for wrestling! #ThankYouVince 🖤 https://t.co/9UvW7LULnZ — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) July 22, 2022

Thank you very much Boss. 21 years of a great job traveling the world and without your help I wouldn’t of lived to see a second of it.x — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 22, 2022

Come on man!! You will be back in a year. https://t.co/A3UNBAJAWO — HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) July 22, 2022

Thank you sir. For all I have, for your guidance and dare I say friendship (at times) lol #THXVKM — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) July 22, 2022

Gracias a Vince y la WWE pude darme a conocer, obtener estabilidad económica y poner comida en la mesa de mi familia por 10 años. Hoy es un día triste para todos. Vince, gracias por creer en mi. Sin Vince McMahon no existiría Cinta de Oro ni hubiese existido Sin Cara. — CintaDeOro (@CintaDeOro) July 22, 2022

Que disfrute de su merecido retiro señor. Disfrute la vida. Se lo merece. Dios lo bendiga.🙏🏽 — CintaDeOro (@CintaDeOro) July 22, 2022

Thank you Vince!! You took a chance on the Bella Twins and I’ll forever be grateful for that!! Enjoy retirement-Brie https://t.co/HTgtKs3bVH — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 22, 2022

Thank you @VinceMcMahon ! Nothing but appreciation & respect! You have always believed in me and have seen my vision! I appreciate our conversations & words of wisdom! You will be missed! https://t.co/MEdAFJkQ4F — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 22, 2022

Never thought I'd see the day… — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) July 22, 2022

You changed the entire entertainment world and how we view that entertainment. From Iraq, to Afghanistan, to the first group to visit the Twin Towers and all the charity work you have funded/supported-you also changed the world for the better. Thank you for everything! #legend https://t.co/K30qNmQI4N — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) July 22, 2022

Think he’ll do my podcast? — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 22, 2022

Thank you Vince for making my rate go up. https://t.co/ezCJJ4tWPg — Alex Zayne – アレックス・ゼイン (@AlexZayneSauce) July 22, 2022

There will never be another @VinceMcMahon Thank you for creating a company that captivated my mind and gave me opportunity. https://t.co/LIVi4HQlA6 — Andy Shepherd (@andyshep) July 22, 2022

Thank you Vince for everything you’ve done for professional wrestling! https://t.co/7WJOH4VOkl — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) July 22, 2022

Mind blowing. Never, never thought we’d see the day. The 2020s has been the most batshit wrestling decade and we’re only a couple years in. I’ll be spending the weekend wildly and recklessly speculating. https://t.co/TAkpxDRASp — Sam Roberts (@notsam) July 22, 2022

Wish I got to learn directly from Vince but I did get the pleasure of meeting him at Summerslam 2019. Happy retirement sir! #wwe https://t.co/Gvjun5oqVp — Rohan Raja (@RohanRajaWWE) July 22, 2022

Congrats 🎈, my friend. — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) July 22, 2022

Love Vince or hate Vince. Vince took the industry to levels others had tried to and failed. Vince McMahon and WWE allowed me an opportunity to support my family. I'm forever grateful. https://t.co/vdEcYiSjvk — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) July 22, 2022